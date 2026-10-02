Manufacturect Names BMS Aerospace Inaugural Innovation Award Recipient

BMS Aerospace took home ManufactureCT's inaugural Innovation Award. (Tina Bracone, president of BMS Aerospace, is left of trophy.)

Renowned Coach Paul Assaiante, the winningest coach in college sports history, delivers the keynote at ManufactureCT's 2026 Annual Celebration.

CEO Nicole Russo (right) of Microboard receives ManufactureCT's Longevity Award, recognizing 20 years of membership in the organization, from Mike Rocheleau, ManufactureCT board president (left).

Annual Celebration also Honors Legislative Leaders and a Longstanding Member

- Mike Rocheleau, ManufactureCT board presidentNEW HAVEN, CT, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ManufactureCT kicked off Connecticut Manufacturing Month by naming BMS Aerospace the recipient of its inaugural Innovation Award. The company was recognized for its innovative use of advanced technology to significantly improve efficiency in its aerospace manufacturing processes. Held Oct. 1 at Anthony's Ocean View in New Haven, the organization's Annual Celebration also honored two legislative leaders and a longstanding ManufactureCT member.The Innovation Award was established to recognize Connecticut manufacturers demonstrating innovation and measurable business impact. The selection committee included Kirti Patel, chief manufacturing officer for the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development; Ted Dinsmore, president of SphereGen; and Ron Angelo, president and CEO of the Connecticut Center for Advanced Technology, evaluated nominees based on innovation, ingenuity, business impact, leadership and sustainable results.“BMS Aerospace was recognized for re-engineering established aerospace manufacturing processes using advanced 5-axis laser technology and process redesign,” said Mike Rocheleau, ManufactureCT board president and executive vice president of PTA Plastics.“By combining new technology with decades of manufacturing knowledge, BMS reduced manufacturing time by approximately 92 percent, freeing nearly 38,000 hours of annual capacity to support additional customer demand.”"We are honored to win the Innovation Award and would like to thank ManufactureCT for recognizing BMS Aerospace as the Inaugural Award recipient,” said Tina Bracone, president of BMS Aerospace.“Innovation is a force multiplier requiring both the vision and commitment to challenge the status quo. All of which would not be possible without our incredible staff and culture forged by our leadership teams. We are inspired to continue our journey combining decades of manufacturing expertise with advanced technology to drive innovation, strengthen our capabilities, and advance the future of manufacturing here in Connecticut.”ManufactureCT also presented its Legislative Leadership Awards to State Senator Rob Sampson and State Representative Tracy Marra.Sampson was recognized for his efforts to reduce regulatory burdens, control government spending and improve Connecticut's business climate. Marra was honored for her accessibility to manufacturers and support for policies promoting economic growth, innovation and job creation.“Senator Sampson has advocated for streamlining permitting and reviewing outdated or unnecessarily burdensome regulations that increase costs for employers,” said Kate Houlihan, executive director of ManufactureCT.“Representative Marra regularly participates in ManufactureCT events, meets directly with manufacturers and listens to the issues affecting their businesses. We are pleased to recognize both legislators for their commitment to Connecticut's manufacturing community.”Microboard received ManufactureCT's Longevity Award, recognizing 20 years of membership in the organization. The woman-owned electronics manufacturer serves the defense, medical, telecom, and industrial sectors and is led by owner, president, and CEO Nicole Russo.The event featured remarks from Connecticut Chief Manufacturing Officer Kirti Patel and a keynote presentation by Paul D. Assaiante, renowned Trinity College squash head coach and author of Run to the Roar: Coaching to Overcome Fear. Assaiante shared lessons on leadership, resilience, and building successful teams drawn from his career in collegiate athletics.About BMS AerospaceBased in Southington, Connecticut, BMS Aerospace is a family-owned manufacturer specializing in precision components for the aerospace, defense, and power generation industries. Originally established as a metal-spinning business, the company has expanded its capabilities to include advanced machining, non conventional machining, welding, fabrication, heat treating, and laser technology.About ManufactureCTFounded in 1913, ManufactureCT, (formerly New Haven Manufacturers Association) is among the longest-running industry groups to serve manufacturers in the United States. In 2019, the organization expanded its focus statewide, creating a forum for manufacturing, community and business leaders to share perspectives and build collective strength for the sector. Members range from multigenerational family businesses to multinational corporations. For more information, please visit###

Jennifer Carmichael

Red Rock Branding

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ManufactureCT Names BMS Aerospace Inaugural Innovation Award Recipient News Provided By Red Rock Branding October 02, 2026, 15:16 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Manufacturing, Technology



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