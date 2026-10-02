AION Biosystems Named Quarterfinalist In The 2026 Digital Health & AI Awards

- Samara Barend, CEO, AION BiosystemsLOWELL, MA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AION Biosystems, maker of TempShield continuous temperature monitoring (CTM), today announced that it has been named a Quarterfinalist in the 2026 Digital Health & AI Awards in the Home, Hybrid & Remote Care – Rising Star category.The Digital Health & AI Awards recognize companies and innovations helping shape the future of healthcare. The annual competition brings together innovators from across digital health, AI and healthcare technology, with companies evaluated by leaders spanning healthcare, investment, technology, clinical care and other areas of the health ecosystem.AION was recognized for it's continuous temperature monitoring that changes how care teams use one of medicine's oldest vital signs. For more than 150 years, temperature has been checked a few times a day and used to confirm an infection after it has already taken hold. TempShield monitors body temperature continuously for up to 90 days, taking 288 readings a day and alerting care teams to early shifts that can signal infection before symptoms appear. The recognition reflects the company's work to give clinicians earlier warning of infection in high-risk patients, wherever those patients are receiving care."Temperature is one of the earliest signals of decline we have," said Samara Barend, CEO of AION Biosystems. "For too long we've only checked it a few times a day and hoped we didn't miss anything in between. Being named a Rising Star in home and remote care recognizes where that gap is widest, in between visits or checks."“Each year, the Awards give us a front-row seat to the technologies, companies and leaders working to move healthcare forward,” said Mark H. Goldstein, Chairman of the Digital Health Hub Foundation.“Congratulations to our 2026 Quarterfinalists. We are excited to recognize their work and follow their progress as we move toward the Grand Finale at HLTH.”Quarterfinalists will advance through the next stage of judging, with Finalists announced October 12, 2026. The competition will culminate at the Digital Health & AI Awards Grand Finale on November 16 at HLTH in Las Vegas, where the 2026 Rising Star and Best in Class winners will be announced live.About Digital Health Hub FoundationThe Digital Health Hub Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to identifying, recognizing and elevating the companies and innovations shaping the future of health.Founded in 2017 on the campus of UCSF in San Francisco, our 30,000+ member ecosystem brings together healthcare innovators, industry leaders, investors, clinicians, researchers and experts from around the world. Through the Digital Health & AI Awards and our year-round programs, we connect and celebrate the people and companies advancing healthcare through innovation and technology.About AION BiosystemsFor more than 150 years, clinicians have used temperature to confirm an infection after it has already taken hold. AION Biosystems built TempShield to catch it earlier. FDA-cleared, TempShield establishes body temperature as a biomarker for early detection, pairing a first-in-class wearable patch with a clinical intelligence platform that flags infection in high-risk patients before symptoms appear. Care teams get the time to intervene, and hospitalization and mortality drop significantly. AION's goal is to make continuous temperature monitoring as standard in infection care as continuous glucose monitoring is in diabetes care, so residents and their care teams get the warning instead of the emergency.

Bonni Kaplan DeWoskin

AION Biosystems

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AION Biosystems Named Quarterfinalist in the 2026 Digital Health & AI Awards News Provided By AION Biosystems October 02, 2026, 15:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology



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