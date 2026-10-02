SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka Launches Wisconsin Collector Series

2026–27 Social House Vodka Wisconsin Football Edition

2026-27 Football Edition leads a five-edition program celebrating Badger traditions, supporting Wisconsin Athletics

- Mitchell PintaMADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SOCIAL HOUSEVodka today announced the Wisconsin Collector Series, a five-edition limited-run program inspired by Wisconsin Athletics, Badger traditions and the shared rituals that bring fans together. The series is planned to include football, volleyball, basketball, hockey and Wisconsin heritage editions, beginning with the 2026-27 Football Edition.The Football Edition will be released in limited quantities through select Wisconsin retailers and eligible online channels. Adult Badger fans 21+ can register at SocialHouseVodka/uw-pr for first notice of availability, participating retail locations, future bottle reveals and Wisconsin events.“We set out to create more than a logo on a bottle. We wanted something that feels at home in the rituals Badger fans already share...game-day tailgates, family gatherings and community celebrations,” said Cary Joshi, Founder and President of SOCIAL HOUSEVodka.“The bottle earns the first look. The vodka has to earn the second pour. And the experience has to make a memory. That's Social House.”Built Around Badger RitualsEach Wisconsin Limited Edition pairs Social House's recognizable bottle architecture with Wisconsin-specific design and storytelling, turning familiar Badger traditions into a collectible expression of fandom. A portion of proceeds from every bottle sold will support Wisconsin Athletics and help createopportunities for Wisconsin student-athletes.The program connects licensed product, fan engagement and student-athlete support, giving adult fans another way to celebrate Wisconsin traditions while supporting the broader athletics community.“Traditions matter because of the people behind them,” says Mitchell Pinta, Deputy Athletic Director for Wisconsin Athletics.“Our partnership with Social House and the Wisconsin Collector Series gives fans something unique that reflects their traditions and connection to the Badgers. We're excited to continue working together and bring this partnership to fans and communities across the state.”A Year-Round Social House Presence in WisconsinThe Wisconsin Collector Series sits alongside Social House's Varsity Vodka, which is currently available for Wisconsin retailers, restaurants and bars to order through participating distributors, including Wisconsin Distributors, Dean Distributing, Fabiano Brothers and Bill's Distributing.Social House plans to support both Varsity Vodka and the Wisconsin Collector Series with consumer marketing, retail programming, sampling, events and on-premise activations designed to build discovery, trial and repeat purchase while supporting distributor and retailer sell-through across the state.The Vodka Behind the EditionThe bottle is collectible. The vodka still has a job to do. Inside every Wisconsin Collector Series edition is SOCIAL HOUSEVodka, crafted in Kinston, NorthCarolina. The artwork may celebrate a different Badger tradition, but what's in the glass remains SocialHouse. That's the thinking behind Taste is Social Taste starts with what's in the glass, but it doesn't end there. It's influenced by the people who introduce us to something new, expressed through what wechoose, and remembered through the moments we share.Availability and More InformationConsumers 21+: Register at SocialHouseVodka /uw-pr for allocation announcements, participating retail locations, future bottle reveals and Wisconsin events. Retailers, restaurants and bars: Email... for allocation information on the Football Edition or to request ordering information for Varsity Vodka through the appropriate local distributor.About Social House VodkaSOCIAL HOUSEVodka is an American vodka crafted in Kinston, North Carolina. Built around the idea that taste is both personal and social, Social House brings together substance, style and belonging through vodka, hospitality, partnerships and shared experiences. From the table to the bar to game day,the brand is made for the moments worth sharing. Live socially. Enjoy responsiblyTaste is Social SocialHouseVodkaAbout Wisconsin AthleticsThe Division of Intercollegiate Athletics at the University of Wisconsin–Madison provides student-athletes opportunities to excel, and thereby advance their athletic, academic, and social development. Through its commitment to education, broad-based opportunity, and competitive excellence across its23 Division 1 sport programs, UW Athletics is elevating the lives of our student-athletes, each other and people in the university community.For further information visit: UWBadgers

Angie Drye

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SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka Launches Wisconsin Collector Series News Provided By Social House Vodka October 02, 2026, 15:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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