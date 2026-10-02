Delhi: DDA Boosts Lighting In 520 Parks, Adds CCTV In 323 After Security Audit

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 2 (IANS) The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has started augmenting CCTV network in 323 parks, boosting lighting near dark spots in 520 parks and adopting a security standard operating procedure (SOP) after completing an audit of 736 parks ordered by Lieutenant Governor T.S. Sandhu, an official said on Friday.

After the audit of all DDA parks, these were categorised into High Risk (190), Medium Risk (258) and Low Risk (288) for priority-based interventions, the statement said.

Work has already been completed in 106 parks based on the audit conducted last week, it added.

The audit found that CCTV systems are available in 16 parks and 323 additional parks have been identified for installation, it said.

Safety information boards have been installed in 115 parks, with 484 additional signages currently under implementation, the DDA added.

Addressing issues related to park boundary, repair and replacement of missing grills have been addressed in 233 of the 399 parks identified, it said.

Vulnerable areas around toilets and abandoned structures have also been identified for corrective action.

In addition, night patrolling has commenced in 245 major parks. Requisition has been sent for security personnel in 134 parks classified as 'High Risk'.

A meeting chaired by the Officer on Special Duty with all security agencies was held on September 28 to address these issues, the statement said, adding that biometric attendance systems for security guards have been activated in 602 parks, with implementation underway in the remaining parks.

The DDA said contact details of local police and beat officers have been shared with field staff, and vice versa, to improve incident reporting and coordination.

Distribution of contact details has achieved 100 per cent coverage across all parks.

The adoption of security SOP in DDA parks is focused on patrolling, guard performance, supervisor accountability, attendance, reporting and police coordination, the statement said.

The DDA has also initiated structured interaction with local resident welfare associations to identify park-specific safety concerns and assign corrective actions.

A Central Master Tracker and Monitoring Dashboard has been established to supplement inspections by senior officers on weekly basis, the statement added.