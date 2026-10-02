New Crypto: Pepeto Announces $11.16 While Ethereum Price Prediction Points To $6,000 And Traders Hunt The Next Dogecoin

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dubai, UAE, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --









New crypto Pepeto announces fresh presale numbers this week: funding past $11.16 million, holders approaching 50,000, and stages closing quicker than any meme coin presale has managed in 2026. More and more of the market now calls Pepeto the next Dogecoin. Growth that fast is not luck. Behind it is a team building more than a token, a project that joins viral meme coin energy with the useful tools Ethereum users have been missing for years.

The new crypto Pepeto lives on Ethereum with one job: fixing the problems that still slow the network down. So look at the Ethereum price prediction first, then at why wallets are hurrying into the Pepeto presale before it ends.

New Crypto Pepeto Clears $11.16M While the Ethereum Price Prediction Targets $6,000

Passing $11.16 million shows investors are backing the new crypto Pepeto with real money, while Ethereum still wrestles with high gas, expensive cross chain transfers, and security holes that cost users $1.3 billion across 2025, problems Pepeto was built to fix.

ETH trades near $2,673 per CoinDesk, and its chart is in good shape. The August breakout still holds, the trend signal has stayed in buy mode since July, and price keeps riding above its 20 day average at $2,611. Tom Lee of Fundstrat puts the Ethereum price prediction at $6,000 by December 2026 per Yahoo Finance. Our own view lands on the same number for three plain reasons: most of DeFi's value still lives on Ethereum, stablecoins keep expanding on its rails, and nearly every real world asset being tokenized is built here. From $2,673, that target is more than a double, and coming from one of Wall Street's most followed voices, the Ethereum price prediction becomes a realistic goal, not just a hope. Tokens built on Ethereum usually climb further than ETH itself once a move like that starts.

Which brings everything to the new crypto Pepeto. On chain data ties some of the largest presale entries to Ethereum whale wallets, addresses that know this network better than anyone and understand what is coming.

New Crypto Pepeto Fixes Ethereum's Problems With Exchange Tools Built by Industry Veterans

Every day, Ethereum users lose money to the same problems, and Pepeto was built to end them. Gas fees kill small trades, so Pepeto offers zero fee trading where the trader keeps every dollar.

Rather than pushing each trade onto Ethereum, where gas hits every transaction, the Pepeto exchange bundles trades on its own execution layer and settles them in one batch, so the gas cost is absorbed inside and never reaches the trader. That is the secret behind zero fee swaps: the exchange pays the bill, and token demand from every trade funds it, the exact engine Binance built its platform around with BNB.

The viral attention now building around Pepeto looks like what Dogecoin had on its way to an $89 billion value, when community energy and a single Elon Musk tweet turned early entries into millions. Glauber Contessoto bought $250,000 of Dogecoin at $0.045 in February 2021, and under three months later that position was worth more than $3 million per CNBC. The same potential is inside Pepeto today, with the same organic momentum Dogecoin had.

Buyers here are aiming for Dogecoin sized results because the conditions match, with one upgrade: Pepeto has a working exchange, so the value stays after the first rush of attention ends. Viral attention this big, working tools, and serious money in one presale put early buyers in position for the biggest result of the cycle.

Conclusion

With the Ethereum price prediction aimed at $6,000, and every ETH rally lifting the tokens built above it even harder, Pepeto is in the strongest position of any presale right now. Funding has cleared $11.16 million, the Binance listing draws closer, stages close in days, and everyone who missed Dogecoin recognizes this presale for what it is. The trade that made ordinary people millionaires is in front of them once more, and now they are buying.

Entry remains available today, and each dollar placed at presale pricing multiplies the moment Binance opens trading, the same math Dogecoin followed, and Pepeto has far more working tools than DOGE had at the start. Big money will be made in this presale, and the only question left is who bought in before it happened.

Visit the Official Pepeto Website to Join the Open Presale

FAQs

Is new crypto Pepeto the next Dogecoin?

New crypto Pepeto is being called the next Dogecoin because it has the same viral attention Dogecoin had before its $89 billion run, plus a working exchange on Ethereum that Dogecoin never had. With $11.16 million raised, nearly 50,000 holders, and a Binance listing drawing near, the presale price is the lowest it will ever be.

How high does the Ethereum price prediction go for 2026?

The Ethereum price prediction from Fundstrat's Tom Lee reaches $6,000 by December 2026 per Yahoo Finance, while ETH holds near $2,673 with its August breakout intact.

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