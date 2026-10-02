Major Shareholder Announcement
No. 61/2026
2 October 2026
Major shareholder announcement
Netcompany Group A/S ("Netcompany") hereby announces the following notification received pursuant to section 38, 39, and 40 of the Danish Capital Markets Act from The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., regarding their direct and indirect holdings and voting rights in Netcompany.
On 1 October 2026, The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. informed Netcompany, that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. on 25 September 2026 directly and indirectly controlled 2,618,706 voting rights corresponding to 5.70% of the total voting rights in the Company. Their direct and indirect voting rights at the previous announcement were 3.47%.
This announcement is in accordance with section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act.
For further information, please see the attached notification form.
Additional information
For additional information, please contact:
Netcompany Group A/S
Thomas Johansen, CFO, + 45 51 19 32 24
Frederikke Linde, Head of IR, +45 60 62 60 87
Attachments
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61. Netcompany - Major shareholder announcement - GS
61. Notification GS
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