WICE And Duchman Family Winery Partner For 2026 Formula 1 US Grand Prix At Circuit Of The Americas

WICE X Duchman

White Wine & Peaches

Duchman's Vermentino

Collaboration brings together two Texas brands with a shared commitment to local products, creative hospitality and regional winemaking.

- Sofija AtanasovaAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- WICE and Duchman Family Winery are collaborating on a VIP guest experience during the 2026 Formula 1 MSC Cruises United States Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas. The event is scheduled for Oct. 23-25, 2026, at COTA in Austin, Texas.Circuit of The America selected WICE to provide an elevated dessert experience for VIP guests during race weekend. Offerings will include WICE wine ice cream, in collaboration with Duchman Winery, along with an expanded selection of food and beverages.The collaboration brings together two Texas brands with a shared commitment to local products, creative hospitality and regional winemaking.“Duchman Family Winery represents the quality, creativity and collaborative spirit that define Texas wine,” said Sofija Atanasova, Founder & CEO of WICE.“We are excited to bring this partnership to COTA and create a memorable experience for Formula 1 fans from Texas and around the world.”The collaboration also expands WICE's Texas Collection, a series of wine ice cream flavors created with regional wineries. The collection highlights Texas-grown fruit and the creativity of the state's wine industry.“We are pleased to partner with WICE and COTA for one of Austin's most prominent international events,” said Courtney Freeman, Director of Hospitality of Duchman Family Winery.“This collaboration gives guests a new way to experience Texas-grown products and the distinctive character of our region.”Founded in 2004 by Drs. Lisa and Stan Duchman, Duchman Family Winery focuses on producing wines from Texas-grown fruit. Much of its production is sourced from the Texas High Plains American Viticultural Area. The winery is committed to quality, sustainability and winemaking suited to the Texas climate.For more information regarding the exclusive VIP hospitality experiences and ticket availability for the 2026 Formula 1 MSC Cruises United States Grand Prix, please visit .About WICEWICE is a premium wine ice cream brand developed with The Austin Winery. The brand creates frozen desserts that celebrate Texas wine, local agriculture and regional collaboration. WICE's Texas Collection features signature flavors developed with Texas wineries and vineyards.Contact:Sofija AtanasovaFounder & CEO...About Duchman Family WineryFounded in 2004 by Drs. Lisa and Stan Duchman, Duchman Family Winery produces wines from Texas-grown fruit. Located in Driftwood, Texas, the winery sources much of its fruit from the Texas High Plains American Viticultural Area and is committed to regional winemaking, sustainability and hospitality. For More information, please visit:Contact:Courtney FreemanDirector of Hospitality...+1 512-858-1470

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WICE and Duchman Family Winery Partner for 2026 Formula 1 US Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas News Provided By International Accelerator October 02, 2026, 15:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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