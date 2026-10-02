PM Modi Like My Father In Retaliating Against Pakistan, Says Former PM Lal Bahadur's Son

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 2 (IANS) On the birth anniversary of late Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, his son and former MP Anil Shastri on Friday drew a comparison between his father and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling them similar in ordering retaliatory military actions against Pakistan.

Speaking to IANS, the former MP recalled:“When Pakistan crossed the international border and launched an attack in the Chhamb sector (during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1965) Shastri ji ordered the armed forces to launch a counterattack and include Lahore in it. Following the instructions, our army advanced towards Lahore. And now, through Operation Sindoor, our armed forces carried out surgical strikes against terrorists in Pakistan. In this regard, I believe that the thinking of both leaders has been the same."

He also praised Operation Sindoor, calling it an "absolutely right decision".

"Pakistan should understand that we will always respond to them with an even greater force, in a tit-for-tat manner. Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India and is a symbol of our unity and integrity. If they think they can seize Jammu and Kashmir, their intentions will always fail," he said.

Moreover, he stated that Pakistan should return the part of Kashmir illegally occupied by them.

He said: "Whether it (Pakistan) seeks China's help, America's help or that of anyone else, Pakistan cannot separate Kashmir from India. In fact, they should also return the territory they have occupied illegally."

Anil Shastri recalled that his father lived a simple life, while acknowledging, "Times change, and with time, thinking also changes."

However, he noted: "Even today, Prime Minister Modi mentions Lal Bahadur Shastri from the ramparts of the Red Fort on August 15 and refers to his slogan 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan'. Today, whichever government comes to power, everyone has respect for Shastri ji."

"On his birth anniversary, we should remember Lal Bahadur Shastri not merely as an individual, but remember his ideals, his thinking, his ideology, his honesty and his commitment to the country, and reflect on how these values can be instilled in today's generation. His slogan 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan' remains as relevant today as it was at that time," said the late Prime Minister's son.

Recalling an anecdote, Anil Shastri said: "I was 14 or 15 years old when I had accompanied my father on a visit to his Allahabad constituency. He raised the slogan of 'Jai Jawan Jai Kisan' during a meeting at one of the blocks there. While returning in the car, I asked him the meaning behind raising the slogan. He replied that a country which is unable to take care of its borders, defend itself and is unable to feed its population, will never be respected by other countries in the world."