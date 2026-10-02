Completion Of Share Buyback Programme

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 3162 October 2026

ChemoMetec A/S has completed the share buyback programme announced in company announcement no. 309 dated 15 May 2026. The programme provided for the repurchase of up to 500,000 shares for a total consideration of up to DKK 100 million.

Under the programme, ChemoMetec A/S repurchased a total of 239,950 shares for a total consideration of DKK 99,998,735.

Following completion of the programme, ChemoMetec A/S holds a total of 239,950 treasury shares, corresponding to 1.38% of the company's share capital.





Additional Information

Martin Helbo Behrens, CEO

Tel.: (+45) 81 10 06 80

Phillip Massie Price, CFO

Tel.: (+45) 81 10 06 80





About ChemoMetec A/S

ChemoMetec develops, manufactures and markets instruments for cell counting and a wide range of other measurements. ChemoMetec's instruments are marketed to the pharmaceutical, biotech and agricultural industries worldwide. ChemoMetec's customers include some of the world's leading pharmaceutical companies.

ChemoMetec was founded in 1997 and is listed on Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen. For further information, go to .