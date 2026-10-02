Local Entrepreneur Brings Lapels Cleaners To Growing West Omaha Community

The new Lapels Cleaners in West Omaha, located at 19220 Q Street, Suite A6, brings professional garment care, wash, dry and fold, alterations, and home and office pickup and delivery to the growing West Omaha community.

Lapels Cleaners, a leading garment care franchise offering professional dry cleaning, laundry, alterations, and convenient pickup and delivery services.

New Omaha location marks the first of three Lapels Cleaners stores planned for the growing West Omaha area

- Erin Batt, Franchise Owner of Lapels Cleaners OmahaOMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- LapelsCleaners is expanding its presence in Nebraska with the opening of a new location in West Omaha. After years of watching West Omaha and its surrounding communities grow, local resident and business owner Erin Batt saw something missing: convenient, high-quality garment care closer to home.Batt is bringing that service to the community with the opening of Lapels Cleaners on October 3, located at 19220 Q Street, Suite A6 in Omaha. The new full-service garment care location is the first of three Lapels Cleaners stores Batt plans to open in the area, with two additional satellite locations planned as she expands service throughout Omaha, Gretna and Elkhorn later this year and into next year.For Batt, the decision to open Lapels Cleaners grew directly from her own experience as a resident and customer.“My family and I have lived in Elkhorn and Gretna for 15 years, and we've been in the Omaha metro for 20 years,” said Batt.“I've watched these communities grow tremendously, but convenient garment care hasn't always grown along with them. I know what it's like to add another 20 minutes to your day just to drop off dry cleaning. I wanted to bring a service closer to home that makes life a little easier for busy families.”The new Omaha Lapels Cleaners will offer professional dry cleaning, laundry, wash-dry-fold, alterations and specialty garment care. Pickup and delivery service will also be available from day one, including routes serving customers in Elkhorn and Gretna.As a GreenEarthCleaning provider, Lapels Cleaners uses an environmentally non-toxic dry cleaning system designed to be gentle on clothes and the environment. GreenEarth Cleaning licenses its patented cleaning process to garment care providers around the world, allowing Batt to bring a proven alternative to traditional dry cleaning to the West Omaha community.That combination of quality and convenience is an important part of Batt's vision for the business. Rather than simply opening a traditional dry cleaner, she wants to build a local service that gives customers back something increasingly valuable: time.“I'm most excited about serving my community and the neighboring communities with a service that is excellent, convenient and gives people more time back with their families” Batt said.Batt brings nearly two decades of operations and leadership experience to her new venture. Her career required managing complex day-to-day operations, solving problems quickly and leading teams responsible for getting the job done safely and effectively. She plans to bring that same hands-on approach to Lapels Cleaners.“I love the busy day of getting an assignment done, but I love it even more when I can lead a team to accomplish something together,” Batt said.“Everyone has a job to do that should feel rewarding when it's accomplished. When there are bumps in the road, we take them head on and fix them.”The Omaha location represents the beginning of a larger investment in the area. Batt plans to follow the full-service plant with two satellite locations, creating a network designed to make professional garment care more accessible throughout the growing West Omaha metro.As a longtime resident, Batt also plans for the business to become an active part of the communities it serves. She has participated in charitable activities through her church and recently joined the local Chamber of Commerce, with plans to become increasingly involved in community events and organizations as the business grows.The new Lapels Cleaners is also creating local employment opportunities. Batt is seeking full-time team members as well as high school and college students interested in part-time positions. She is looking for employees who bring a positive attitude, enjoy working with customers and are willing to be part of a flexible, team-oriented environment.Lapels Cleaners – Omaha19220 Q Street, Suite A6Omaha, NE 68135402-578-1569mylapels/omaha-woodlands-retail-plazaOpening October 3Hours:Monday–Friday: 7 a.m.–7 p.m.Saturday: 8 a.m.–1 p.m.Sunday: Noon–3 p.m.About Lapels CleanersLapels Cleaners is a modern garment care franchise with more than 70 locations across the United States. Known for quality garment care, convenience and personalized service, Lapels offers dry cleaning, laundry, alterations, specialty garment care, and pickup and delivery. For more information, visit MyLapels. Lapels Cleaners is part of Clean BrandsTM, a franchisor for the largest garment care company on the planet.About Clean BrandsTM, LLCBased in Naples, Fla., Clean Brands owns Lapels Cleaners & Lapels Laundromat, Martinizing Cleaners, 1-800-DryClean and Pressed4Time. Collectively, the brands have more than 350 locations in 40 states and six countries. Clean Brands' corporate office is located at 711 5th Avenue South, Naples, FL 34102. For more information, visit CleanFranchiseBrands.

August Garcia

Clean Brands

+1 781-499-6986

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Local Entrepreneur Brings Lapels Cleaners to Growing West Omaha Community News Provided By Clean Brands October 02, 2026, 14:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail



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