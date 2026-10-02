RAMEN TECH 2026 Opens October 7 In Fukuoka: 100+ Events With 140+ Partners Over Five Days

RAMEN TECH 2026 runs October 7–11 across Fukuoka, Japan, with more than 100 events and 140+ partners over five days.

Global investors and innovation leaders on stage at the RAMEN TECH Global Summit. This year's summit takes place on October 8 at Daimyo Conference in Fukuoka.

Founders, creators and participants from Japan and abroad gather in Fukuoka during RAMEN TECH 2025, which drew more than 12,000 participants.

Founders, investors, creators and engineers from around the world gather in Fukuoka, with a free matching platform and 20+ networking events

FUKUOKA, JAPAN, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- RAMEN TECH 2026, a five-day co-creation innovation week, opens on October 7 across Fukuoka's Tenjin, Daimyo and Hakata districts. More than 100 events, co-created with over 100 partners, will bring together founders, investors, corporates, universities, creators and public-sector leaders from Japan and abroad. Now in its third year, the program aims to welcome more than 15,000 participants.Held back to back with Colive Fukuoka 2026, a program that brings digital nomads from around the world to the city, RAMEN TECH draws founders, investors, creators, engineers and other professionals not only from Japan but from across the globe.Fukuoka: Where Asia's Founders MeetSince declaring itself a Startup City in 2012, Fukuoka has grown an ecosystem that connects startups, investors, large companies, universities and government. RAMEN TECH widens that circle to engineers, creators and artists, giving people across sectors and borders a reason to be in the same city at the same time.The program has expanded quickly. In 2025, around 70 events drew more than 12,000 participants, including over 1,200 from overseas. This year, more than 100 events are planned, and the total number of partners exceeds 140.RAMEN TECH follows the decentralized, city-wide format now common to startup weeks around the world, and brings it to Japan's most startup-friendly city. In 2015, Fukuoka became the first municipality in Japan to issue a startup visa for foreign entrepreneurs. During the week, the city itself becomes the venue:- 17 official partner venues hosting Link Events- 13 coworking partners open to registered participants during the week (some facilities charge fees)- 33 ramen partners across the cityBuilt for ConnectionsRather than a single conference hall, RAMEN TECH unfolds across the city as Link Events: programs planned and hosted independently by local companies, universities, communities and individuals. For international visitors, the week is designed around meeting the right people.- Match before you arrive. On EntryTickets, the official platform, participants can search others by country, region and sector, send messages, and book meetings at a set time and place.- 20+ networking events across the five days.- Opening Party (October 7) at Tenjin Business Center II, and RAMEN TECH Global Summit (October 8), gathering startups, investors and ecosystem builders from around the world.Cross-Border by DesignAs of September 30, 22 events focus on global themes, including cross-border pitch and business-matching programs with partners from Korea, Taiwan and Singapore. Every event is organized into 13 themes, from fundraising and open innovation to AI, deep tech and space, and food, travel and wellness, so visitors can find their way in by interest.How to JoinParticipation starts with free registration on EntryTickets. Registered participants can search more than 100 events, set the kind of people they want to meet, and check in at venues by showing a QR membership card on their smartphone. Some events require separate registration on other platforms. Completing your profile before the week is the best way to turn the five days into lasting connections.Register:Fact SheetName: RAMEN TECH 2026Dates: October 7 (Wed) – 11 (Sun), 2026Location: Across Fukuoka City, including Tenjin, Daimyo and HakataConcept: SLURP UP THE FUTUREScale: 100+ events / 15,000+ participants (target)2025 results: Approx. 70 events / 12,000+ participants (1,200+ from overseas)Partners: 100+ co-creating partners / 140+ in total, including 33 ramen partners, 13 coworking partners and media partnersRelated program: Colive Fukuoka 2026 (September 30 – October 10)Organizer: RAMEN TECH 2026 Secretariat (Fukuoka City, Zero-Ten Co., Ltd., Zero-Ten Park Co., Ltd., YUGYO Inc.)Website:Registration:Previous announcement: RAMEN TECH 2026: Fukuoka's International Startup Week Returns October 7–11Link Events at a GlanceThe following Link Events are listed with English titles on EntryTickets as of October 2, 2026. Some events are held in Japanese or require separate registration. Schedules and venues are subject to change; please check EntryTickets for the latest details.Oct 7–9: CIC Open Campus & ExhibitionOct 7–9: THE GATHERINGOct 7–9: GENKI COFFEE MEETUP (daily)Oct 7–9: Founder's Lounge (daily)Oct 7 (Wed): Morning Run & Breakfast meetupOct 7 (Wed): OEC Startup Founders MeetupOct 7 (Wed): PARKS Deep Tech ArenaOct 7 (Wed): WELCOME KYUSYU! PRE-MEETUP OPEN BAROct 7 (Wed): GLOBAL CONNECT (SPARK) DAY feat. Taiwan/SingaporeOct 7 (Wed): CVC vs CVC × RAMEN TECHOct 7 (Wed): "WeWork HAKATA" Yoga・Sound & Voice JourneyOct 7 (Wed): RAMEN TECH 2026 Opening PartyOct 7 (Wed): TOKYO (TIB) × FUKUOKA PITCH & MEET UPOct 8–9: AAN Grand EventsOct 8 (Thu): RAMEN TECH Global Summit 2026Oct 8 (Thu): A FUKUOKA TAIWAN AFFAIR: GLOBAL MIXEROct 8 (Thu): TOTONOI PITCH in HAKATAOct 8 (Thu): RAMEN TECH SPEED DATINGOct 8 (Thu): GLOBAL CONNECT (SPARK) DAY feat. AAN/KoreaOct 8 (Thu): Thursday Gathering #88Oct 8 (Thu): Japan × Korea Deep Tech Pitch ArenaOct 8 (Thu): Cross-border Open Innovation DayOct 8 (Thu): PARKS Global Youth Innovation ShowcaseOct 8 (Thu): CONNECT NIGHTOct 8 (Thu): Own your intelligence with Cognitive AI TwinOct 9–10: Japanese Footgear Startup "NEULO" TRY On EventOct 9–10: Morning Run 4km @ Ohori Park, supported by NEULOOct 9 (Fri): All CIC GatheringOct 9 (Fri): FUKUOKA CITY Global Business Matching NightOct 9 (Fri): Founders PadelOct 9 (Fri): StartupGo!Go! The PitchOct 9 (Fri): Tech Sovereignty: What, Why and HowOct 9 (Fri): LOCAL SHOUT!Oct 9 (Fri): Chanoyu Without Borders (matcha and Japanese sweets)Oct 9 (Fri): NEXT CHALLENGE NIGHTOct 9 (Fri): MYOJOWARAKU COMMUNITY FESOct 10–11: 4th ISEE Asia: International Symposium on Entrepreneurship Education in AsiaOct 10 (Sat): How I shipped an AI app without hiring engineersMedia ContactRAMEN TECH 2026 CommitteeEmail:...

RAMEN TECH 2026 Committee

RAMEN TECH 2026 Committee

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RAMEN TECH 2026 Opens October 7 in Fukuoka: 100+ Events with 140+ Partners Over Five Days News Provided By yugyo Inc. October 02, 2026, 14:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry



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