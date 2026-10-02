Programming Villa LLC Offers Project-Based Courses And Mentor Programs Through Its Online Web Development School

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Programming Villa LLC, a Spokane online web development school, offers project-based courses and mentor programs in JavaScript, React, Python and SQL.

- ALBERT KALUGINSPOKANE, WA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Programming Villa LLC, an online web development school based in Spokane, Washington, offers a catalog of 161 courses that teach web development through hands-on project work. Courses cover HTML and CSS, JavaScript, React, Node, Python, SQL and other core web technologies. Each course ends with a finished project that learners can add to their portfolio.Many people who start learning to code online get stuck at the same point. They have watched hours of tutorials but have nothing they built themselves to show for it. Programming Villa structures every course around a defined final project, so students apply what they learn instead of only reading or watching. Every course page lists the project, the lessons, the duration, the support included and the full price in US dollars before a student enrolls."Watching videos doesn't make you a developer. Building does. Every Programming Villa course ends with a real project, and our mentors review the code," said Albert Kalugin, CEO of Programming Villa LLC.Students can choose from four learning formats. Self-paced courses run two to three weeks and include graded exercises. Guided project courses last four to five weeks and add written feedback on the student's project. Mentor-supported programs run six to ten weeks and include code reviews and office hours. Bootcamps and one-on-one programs last ten to twelve weeks and include live instruction, a capstone project and individual sessions. The school currently runs 17 mentor, cohort and intensive programs.For learners who are unsure where to begin, Programming Villa organizes its catalog into seven learning paths, each listing courses in the recommended order. These paths include Front-End Developer, Full-Stack JavaScript Developer and Python Web Developer. The catalog spans 12 technology tracks, ranging from beginner HTML to advanced topics such as TypeScript, React architecture, Node backends, Docker and web accessibility.Students build projects such as an admin dashboard, a booking app with email confirmations, a Django marketplace with payments and a multi-service Node backend. Self-paced and project courses are activated shortly after payment. Mentor and cohort enrollments are confirmed within one business day.Programming Villa provides education and training only, and its courses do not include job, income or placement guarantees. The school's focus is on giving learners practical skills and a portfolio of real work.About Programming Villa LLCProgramming Villa LLC is an online web development school headquartered in Spokane, Washington. It offers 161 courses across 12 technology tracks, including HTML, CSS, JavaScript, React, Node, Python and SQL, in self-paced, guided project, mentor-supported and bootcamp formats. Every course is built around a finished portfolio project. Programming Villa is led by CEO Albert Kalugin.

ALBERT KALUGIN

Programming Villa LLC

+1 (509) 437-9244

email us here

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Programming Villa LLC Offers Project-Based Courses and Mentor Programs Through Its Online Web Development School News Provided By MRC Rocket Inc October 02, 2026, 14:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Education, IT Industry, Technology



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