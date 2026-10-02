CM Satheesan Calls For New Kerala Development Model

MENAFN - IANS) Kochi, Oct 2 (IANS) Kerala Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan on Friday called for a comprehensive transformation of the state to meet the changing needs of society.

Delivering the 18th K.P. Hormis Memorial Lecture, Satheesan said Kerala must move beyond its traditionally recognised development achievements and create a new model of development.

Speaking on the theme 'Reimagining Kerala', he contended that the state needed transformation in sectors such as education, healthcare, tourism, sports, public welfare, elderly care, and women's safety.

“Kerala already has infrastructure and social amenities comparable to several Western countries,” he said.

The challenge was to make better use of these resources and create greater opportunities for growth, he said.

Satheesan said Kerala's geographical and demographic challenges should be turned into opportunities.

The state must create more opportunities for its youth while ensuring better care and support for senior citizens, he said.

As part of the vision, Satheesan announced plans to organise“Festival Kerala” in different parts of the country and later at international locations.

The festival will showcase Kerala's heritage, art, culture, and traditions.

It will also promote Kerala as a destination for tourism, investment, and entrepreneurship.

The festival will provide a platform to showcase Kerala's entrepreneurs, business opportunities and talent before a wider audience, he said.

Satheesan said the initiative should go beyond being a cultural event.

It should help project Kerala's capabilities and create new opportunities for investment and tourism.

More than 1,500 people attended the lecture, including business leaders, academics, students and senior bank officials.

The lecture was followed by an interaction with the Chief Minister.

Federal Bank Chairman Elias George welcomed the gathering, and Managing Director and CEO K.V.S. Manian proposed the vote of thanks.

The K.P. Hormis Memorial Lecture is organised in memory of K.P. Hormis, founder of Federal Bank. The Federal Bank Hormis Memorial Foundation was established in 1996.