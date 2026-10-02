MOHELA And Missouri Scholarship & Loan Foundation Support Missouri's Workforce Through Education, Training, And Career Development

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As Workforce Development Month closes, the organizations reflect on investments in talent development, workforce training, and career readiness

CHESTERFIELD, Mo., Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following Workforce Development Month in September and Gov. Mike Kehoe's focus on strengthening Missouri's workforce, MOHELA and the Missouri Scholarship & Loan Foundation (MSLF) are highlighting their ongoing commitment to developing talent, expanding educational opportunity, and preparing Missourians for career success.

Together, MOHELA and MSLF support workforce development at every stage of the educational and professional journey, from helping students access workforce-focused training and credentials to investing in employee growth, leadership development, and lifelong learning.

"Strong communities depend on a strong workforce," said Melissa Findley, Executive Director of the Missouri Scholarship & Loan Foundation. "Whether it's helping a student earn a short-term credential through the Advancing Futures Fund, gain valuable workplace experience through an internship, or develop financial skills that support lifelong success, our goal is to empower individuals to achieve their educational and career aspirations while strengthening Missouri's workforce."

One of MSLF's newest workforce-focused initiatives is the Advancing Futures Fund, which supports Missouri students pursuing short-term credentials, technical training, apprenticeships, workforce certifications, and other career-focused educational opportunities. The program helps remove financial barriers that can prevent students from enrolling, persisting, or completing training and provides support for costs such as transportation, training materials, certification exams, tools, and other education-related expenses. Since its introduction, the program has helped 107 students.

As Missouri employers continue seeking skilled workers in high-demand industries, the Advancing Futures Fund helps connect individuals with education and training opportunities that lead directly to employment and career advancement.

“St. Louis Community College provides an accessible pathway to health professions, yet for health science students, the total cost of attendance extends far beyond tuition. Students often struggle to cover out-of-pocket expenses, such as specialized equipment, licensing fees, and transportation,” said Amy Penick, Health Sciences Retention Coach at St. Louis Community College.“Advancing Futures Fund directly addresses these barriers, supporting students across a range of financial circumstances and complements the MDHEWD Fast Track Grant. By helping Missouri students complete their degree, MSLF strengthens both the workforce and the communities these graduates will serve.”

Added Heather Kleekamp, director of financial aid at State Technical College of Missouri, "Because of this support, students are not only getting help with a financial need - they are getting the opportunity to keep moving forward toward their education, their careers, and their futures."

MSLF's broader impact extends across the state through scholarships, grants, internships, workforce development programs, and financial literacy services. Over the last five years, MSLF has supported more than 19,000 Missouri students, served 74 institutions across the state, and distributed more than $53.9 million through scholarships, grants, and interest-free loans.

Programs such as the Internship Program, Mission-Mini Grants, Finish Line Degree Completion Grant, Immediate Needs Emergency Grant, and financial literacy initiatives help remove barriers and create pathways to educational, workforce, and career success.

The EmpowerED Internship Program, launched in 2025 through a collaboration between the Missouri Scholarship & Loan Foundation (MSLF) and MOHELA, serves as a workforce development initiative designed to help Missouri students successfully transition from education to employment. The program directly supports Gov. Kehoe's Workforce of the Future Challenge by creating meaningful, hands-on learning opportunities that build career readiness and professional skills.

Through project-based work experiences, mentorship, and professional development activities, interns gain practical exposure to careers in higher education financing, communications, compliance, information technology, project management, and other professional fields.

Interns work alongside experienced MOHELA staff on real organizational projects, allowing them to develop workplace competencies such as communication, problem-solving, collaboration, leadership, and project management while applying classroom knowledge in a professional setting.

MOHELA also invests heavily in workforce development through employee learning, leadership development, and professional growth opportunities. The organization recently earned recognition as a Top Workplace, with employee feedback highlighting opportunities for learning, growth, performance feedback, and reaching full potential within the organization.

To further strengthen leadership capabilities, MOHELA launched its Leadership Playbook Series, providing managers with targeted development opportunities focused on key workplace competencies. The program included 13 facilitated sessions, 20 hours of content, and training focused on critical topics such as employment law, managing up, delegation, and critical thinking. Participants reported increased confidence and competency development in several areas essential to workforce and organizational success.

"Workforce development is more than job training alone," said Scott Giles, CEO of MOHELA and MSLF's board chair. "It requires investing in people, supporting educational attainment, creating opportunities for growth, and building skills that help individuals succeed throughout their careers. Through the efforts of both MOHELA and MSLF, we are proud to contribute to Missouri's economic vitality by helping individuals prepare for meaningful employment and long-term success.”

As Missouri reflects on Workforce Development Month, MOHELA and MSLF remain committed to expanding opportunities for students, employees, and communities through education, training, leadership development, and career readiness initiatives that strengthen the state's workforce today and into the future.

About Missouri Scholarship & Loan Foundation

MSLF is dedicated to providing innovative financial solutions and career development opportunities for Missouri students, particularly those with financial need, to prepare for and successfully complete their higher education journeys.

About MOHELA

MOHELA is a non-profit, governmental corporation with 45 years of experience and a track record of providing exceptional customer service to the borrowers it serves. MOHELA plays an essential role in the student loan ecosystem, providing support and assistance for 7.8 million borrowers.

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