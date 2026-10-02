BULGOLD Engages HE Capital Markets To Provide Investor Engagement Services

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --(the "" or "") is pleased to announce that it has engaged HE Capital Markets Ltd ("") to provide investor engagement services across North America and Europe.

In connection with this engagement, the Company and HECM have entered into an agreement (the " Agreement "), pursuant to which HECM will provide investor engagement services in accordance with Policy 3.4 - Investor Relations, Promotional and Market-Making Activities of the TSX Venture Exchange (the " TSXV "), including providing company updates, announcements, interviews, articles and other relevant communications across HECM's investor network and through media and digital channels. HECM will also prepare articles, fact sheets and supporting materials covering the Company's assets, strategy, key milestones and overall investment proposition.

Subject to the approval of the TSXV, the Agreement will be effective October 6, 2026, with a 3-month initial term (subject to any mutually agreed extension). Either party may cancel the agreement upon 30-days' prior written notice. The Company will pay HECM the aggregate amount of US$9,000 for 3 months of services.

HECM is a full-service investor relations firm that works with North American companies to optimize visibility in North America and Europe. HECM's head office is located at 3 London Bridge Street, London, SE1 9SG, United Kingdom. As of the date hereof, to the Company's knowledge, HECM (including its directors and officers) does not own any securities of the Company and has an arm's length relationship with the Company. The Company will not issue any securities to HECM as compensation for its services and there are no performance factors contained in the Agreement.

About BULGOLD Inc.

BULGOLD is a gold exploration company focused on the exploration and development of mineral exploration projects in Central and Eastern Europe. The Company controls 100% of three quality quartz-adularia epithermal gold projects located in the Bulgarian and Slovak portions of the Western Tethyan Belt: the Lutila Gold Project, the Kostilkovo Gold Project and the Kutel Gold Project. Management of the Company believes that its assets show potential for high-grade, good-metallurgy, low-sulfidation epithermal gold mineralisation.

On June 30, 2026, BULGOLD's issued and outstanding shares were 72,626,013 of which approximately 20.1% were held by Founders, Directors and Management. Additional information about the Company is available on BULGOLD's website ( ) and on SEDAR ( ).

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward‐looking statements and forward‐looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward‐looking statements or information. The forward‐looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management of the Company. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward‐looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward‐looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward‐looking statements and information contained in this press release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward‐looking statements and information contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward‐looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

For further information, please contact:

BULGOLD Inc.

Sean Hasson, President and Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: +359 887 560 545

Email: ...

Website: