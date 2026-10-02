Wesley Clark & Peshkin Is Now Clark Peshkin, Completing Name Transition

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Same attorneys, same offices in Rochester, Buffalo and Syracuse, and the same commitment to New York families under one unified name

ROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ATTORNEY ADVERTISING

Clark Peshkin, the New York divorce, family law and estate planning law firm formerly known as Wesley Clark & Peshkin (WCP), today announced it has formally completed its transition to the Clark Peshkin name. The firm has operated as Clark Peshkin since January 2023 across all three of its offices in Rochester, Buffalo and Syracuse, New York, and no longer uses the Wesley Clark & Peshkin name in any capacity.

The change is in name only. The firm's attorneys, staff, office locations, phone numbers and ownership remain the same, and all existing client matters, agreements and representations have continued without interruption. The firm is asking clients, courts, referral partners, directories and online platforms to refer to it only as Clark Peshkin. The firm's official website is clarkpeshkin.

"Serving families in three cities under one clear name makes it easier for people to find us when they need help most," said Kevin Clark Esq., Managing Partner of Clark Peshkin. "If you knew us as Wesley Clark & Peshkin, nothing has changed except the name on the door. It's the same team, the same offices, and the same commitment to guiding people through some of the hardest moments of their lives."

Clark Peshkin represents individuals and families across New York State in divorce, child custody and visitation, child and spousal support, mediation, collaborative law, prenuptial and postnuptial agreements, and estate planning, including wills, trusts, powers of attorney and health care proxies.

Name Change at a Glance

Current name: Clark Peshkin

Former name: Wesley Clark & Peshkin (also written as Wesley Clark and Peshkin; abbreviated WCP)

Name in use since: January 2023

Practice areas: Divorce, family law and estate planning

Official website:

Managing Partner: Kevin Clark, Esq.

Offices:

Rochester (principal office): 80 Linden Oaks Dr., Suite 310, Rochester, NY 14625, (585) 546-1734

Buffalo: 350 Main St., Suite 2405, Buffalo, NY 14202, (716) 354-1611

Syracuse: 109 S. Warren St., Suite 304, Syracuse, NY 13202, (315) 679-5512

Toll-free: (888) 222-4996

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Clark Peshkin the same firm as Wesley Clark & Peshkin?

Yes. Clark Peshkin is the current name of the law firm formerly known as Wesley Clark & Peshkin. The firm, its attorneys and its offices are unchanged.

Does Wesley Clark & Peshkin still exist as a separate firm?

No. Wesley Clark & Peshkin is the former name of Clark Peshkin. There is no separate firm operating under the old name.

Did the name change affect existing clients?

No. All client matters, fee agreements and court filings continued without interruption through the transition.

Where is Clark Peshkin located?

Clark Peshkin has offices in Rochester, Buffalo and Syracuse, New York, and serves clients throughout New York State.

What does Clark Peshkin practice?

Clark Peshkin focuses exclusively on divorce, family law and estate planning.

About Clark Peshkin

Clark Peshkin, formerly Wesley Clark & Peshkin, is a New York State law firm focused on divorce, family law and estate planning. Led by Managing Partner Kevin Clark, Esq., the firm serves individuals and families throughout New York from offices in Rochester, Buffalo and Syracuse. More information is available at .

Attorney Advertising. This release was approved by Kevin Clark, Esq., Managing Partner, Clark Peshkin, 80 Linden Oaks Dr., Suite 310, Rochester, NY 14625, (585) 546-1734. Clark Peshkin was formerly known as Wesley Clark & Peshkin.

Alex Clark, Director of Marketing

Clark Peshkin

+1 585-512-8130

email us here

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Wesley Clark & Peshkin Is Now Clark Peshkin, Completing Name Transition News Provided By Makarios Marketing October 02, 2026, 14:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Law



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