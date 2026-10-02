Wesupplycorp Inc Brings Quoting, Booking And Tracking Together On One Freight Booking Platform For Businesses

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) WeSupplyCorp Inc, an Aurora, Colorado freight booking platform, helps businesses quote, book and track LTL and FTL freight in the US and Europe.

- Daniel CuadraAURORA, CO, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- WesupplyCorp Inc, a logistics company headquartered in Aurora, Colorado, is expanding access to its freight booking platform for businesses that ship on a regular basis. The platform lets shippers get rates, reserve less-than-truckload (LTL), full-truckload (FTL) and express transport, and follow every shipment through delivery from a single account. It is built for companies that want fewer phone calls and spreadsheets in their shipping workflow.For many small and mid-sized shippers, booking freight still means requesting quotes from several carriers, waiting for answers, and then tracking pickups by email. WeSupplyCorp was created to replace that routine with a structured process. A customer enters the pickup and delivery addresses and the required service level, reviews pricing, transit windows and optional insurance, and confirms the booking. Pickup confirmation arrives right away, and shipment milestones stay visible in one dashboard until the freight is delivered."Shippers shouldn't have to chase carriers for a rate or a pickup time. We built WeSupplyCorp so every quote, booking and update sits in one place," said Daniel Cuadra, CEO of WesupplyCorp Inc.Beyond transport booking, WesupplyCorp Inc offers a full set of supporting logistics services under one operating model. These include parcel consolidation, which combines inbound orders into a single outbound shipment, as well as customs brokerage for compliant declarations and smoother border clearance. The company also handles fulfillment with pick, pack and ship execution, coordinates domestic and cross-border transportation, provides transload and cross-docking to reduce dwell time between modes, and offers warehousing that positions inventory closer to key shipping lanes.The freight booking platform serves companies across the United States and Europe, including manufacturers, retailers and B2B distributors with recurring routes and time-sensitive deliveries. Customers can choose a membership plan that fits their shipping volume and use an online shipping calculator for a quick cost estimate before booking. A dedicated logistics team supports accounts during business hours, and shipment tracking is available around the clock.Based in Adams County, WeSupplyCorp combines transparent pricing, dependable carrier capacity and hands-on account support. The aim is to let customers spend less time coordinating shipments and more time running their business. The company works with businesses that ship occasionally as well as those that need a long-term partner for regular freight.About WesupplyCorp IncWesupplyCorp Inc is a logistics company based in Aurora, Colorado. Its freight booking platform helps businesses quote, book and track LTL, FTL and express shipments across the United States and Europe. The company also provides parcel consolidation, customs brokerage, fulfillment, transportation, cross-docking and warehousing services. WeSupplyCorp is led by CEO Daniel Cuadra.

Daniel Cuadra

WesupplyCorp Inc

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WesupplyCorp Inc Brings Quoting, Booking and Tracking Together on One Freight Booking Platform for Businesses News Provided By MRC Rocket Inc October 02, 2026, 14:37 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Retail, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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