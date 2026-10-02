'Should Be Called State Civil Code': Salman Khurshid's Jibe At State-Wise UCC Implementation

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Oct 2 (IANS) With President Droupadi Murmu giving her assent to Gujarat's Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill, Congress leader Salman Khurshid took a jibe at the legislation being separately implemented in states ruled by the BJP and its allies, calling it a "state civil code".

The Bill, passed by the Gujarat Assembly in March, seeks to establish a common legal framework for personal civil matters, including marriage, divorce, succession, inheritance and live-in relationships, irrespective of religion.

Speaking to IANS in Guwahati, Khurshid said: "Where is the Uniform Civil Code? Every state has a separate UCC, so why call it UCC? It should be called a 'State Civil Code'."

"What is being implemented in Assam is not being implemented in another (BJP/NDA ruled) state; what is being implemented there is not being implemented in Gujarat. Everywhere, different codes are being framed, and they call it UCC. How can different codes be given the same name?" he asked.

Referring to multiple writ petitions and public interest litigations (PILs) filed in the Nainital High Court against the UCC's implementation in Uttarakhand, the Congress leader said: "It remains to be seen what the High Court's decision will be on this matter."

However, RSS leader Indresh Kumar emphasised the importance of UCC for enforcing religious harmony.

Speaking to IANS, he said: "Uniform Civil Code is a law that protects and respects every religion. Suppose there is some kind of tension between any two religions or their sub-sects, like between Shias and Sunnis (in Muslims). The law ensures that the sects don't commit atrocities against each other and rather live together in harmony."

He stated that UCC guarantees similar protection and respect in case of any kind of tension within 'Sanatan dharma' or within any other religion.

Addressing the critics of UCC, the RSS leader said: "It guarantees security and respect to all religions, including their sub-sects, ensuring that no one can commit atrocities or injustice against another. Everyone should follow their own religion, should not interfere in another person's religious affairs, and at the same time, should respect all religions. This is what UCC stands for."