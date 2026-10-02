MENAFN - Mid-East Info) 101domus is highlightingin an English-language newsroom guide for architects, interior designers and project buyers in the Middle East. The guide compares six Italian makers that approach the sofa as a design statement, a perspective relevant to the private residences, hotel lobbies and premium retail spaces that shape design briefs across the region. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The guide is part of 101domus's editorial work for international markets, including the Middle East, where the platform has reaffirmed its partnership with

treats the sofa as an architectural volume. Its Trésor Modular Sofa can be tailored in leather, nubuk, velvet or suede for bespoke configurations.builds its Monza Sofa around a hand-finished wooden frame, layered foams and a monobloc seat engineered to hold its shape over time.

brings artisanal upholstery standards to the 3 Seater Sofa in Fabric Grand Lux, part of its Comacina Collection.takes a more sculptural route with the Kumo Modular Sofa: rounded volumes over a solid multi-layer wood structure, padded with sterilized goose down.

builds the Lee Sofa Large around a steel sled base that traces a single dynamic curve, with a leather-strapped backrest inspired by automotive design., a fourth-generation family workshop handcrafting furniture in Casale di Scodosia, Veneto, since 1818, completes the selection with the Imperial Majesty 3-Seater Sofa, hand-carved frames and gold-leaf finishes suited to formal, palatial interiors.

For a residential or hospitality brief, the next stage is to assess shortlisted pieces against room dimensions, finish preferences, lead times and delivery requirements. 101domus supports this process throughfor Italian manufacturers, bringing together product enquiries, bespoke requests, technical information, production planning and international logistics.

The full guide to luxury Italian sofas is available in the English-language newsroom on 101domus.

101domus is an Italian platform based in Pesaro, connecting private clients, interior designers, architects and developers with more than 100 selected Italian manufacturers. It combines furniture, lighting and décor sourcing with support for bespoke requests, technical coordination, production planning and international logistics for residential and hospitality projects.