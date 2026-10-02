Flydubai CEO Thanks Captain, Passengers For Assisting Crew 'During A Challenging Situation'

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) In a statement, Ghaith Al Ghaith, CEO of Flydubai, said the captain of the Dubai–Tel Aviv flight has returned to the UAE after receiving medical clearance.

“We will continue to provide everyone affected with the support they need,” he said.

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At the request of the authorities, flydubai has temporarily suspended operations to Tel Aviv until further notice.

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Al Ghaith said the airline's teams were“working around the clock” to support disrupted passengers and help them reach their final destinations.

Al Ghaith expressed“deep gratitude” to the crew, the captain and the pilots who secured the aircraft and landed it safely. He also thanked passengers who assisted the crew“during a challenging situation.”

He thanked the authorities in Saudi Arabia for their“swift and professional response”. He also thanked UAE authorities and stakeholders for helping customers and crew return home.

Investigation under way

Al Ghaith acknowledged there were "many questions about what happened on board". He said a full official investigation, led by the relevant authorities and fully supported by flydubai, was under way.

“'It is important that we allow this process to establish the facts,” he said.

“Safety is, and always will be, our highest priority,” he added.

Flight-tracking data showed the aircraft transmitted a general emergency code and later an unlawful-interference code, before returning to the general emergency code. Saudi Arabia's preliminary assessment said the co-pilot assaulted the pilot, and the passengers were later flown on to Tel Aviv. Emirati officials are investigating the incident, including for possible terrorist links, according to NPR.

The Tel Aviv route is a relatively recent one for the airline. As Khaleej Times reported at the time, flydubai began Tel Aviv flights on 26 November 2020, with a double daily service of 14 flights a week, following an air transport agreement between the two countries. The service later grew to three flights a day.

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