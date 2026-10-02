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Michael Steinke

Michael Steinke


2026-10-02 10:36:44
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Senior Lecturer, Marine Sciences, University of Essex
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I am a marine scientist that studies the response of coastal seas to human pressures.

My research addresses fundamental questions on the role of biogenic volatile organic compounds (BVOCs) in the physiology and ecology of aquatic organisms. Many of the BVOCs I study transfer into the atmosphere where they contribute to the biogeochemical cycling of important elements and affect atmospheric processing, particle formation and climate. I also develop sensor technologies for the monitoring of bivalve behaviour and work on the ecology of shellfish (whelks and oysters).

Experience
  • –present Senior lecturer, Marine Sciences, University of Essex

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The Conversation

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