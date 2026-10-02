403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Apex Resources Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:08 AM EST - Apex Resources Inc.: Has entered into an option agreement effective October 1, with ReOsiris Inc., an arm's-length party, pursuant to which ReOsiris has been granted the exclusive option to acquire Apex's 100% interest in the Wau mineral claim located in British Columbia. Apex Resources Inc. shares V are trading unchanged at $0.09.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment