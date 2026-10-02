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Apex Resources Inc.

Apex Resources Inc.


2026-10-02 10:34:53
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:08 AM EST - Apex Resources Inc.: Has entered into an option agreement effective October 1, with ReOsiris Inc., an arm's-length party, pursuant to which ReOsiris has been granted the exclusive option to acquire Apex's 100% interest in the Wau mineral claim located in British Columbia. Apex Resources Inc. shares V are trading unchanged at $0.09.

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