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Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd.

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd.


2026-10-02 10:34:52
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:12 AM EST - Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd.: Announced that on October 1, it received formal Ministerial approval from the Honourable Minister of Industries, Mines and Energy of Namibia for the transfer and assignment, relating to the Company's previously announced farm down of a 60% Participating interest, in all three of its Petroleum Exploration Licenses offshore Namibia to BP Namibia Energy Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of BP Exploration Operating Company Limited. Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. shares V are trading down $1.11 at $140.20.

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