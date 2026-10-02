403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:12 AM EST - Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd.: Announced that on October 1, it received formal Ministerial approval from the Honourable Minister of Industries, Mines and Energy of Namibia for the transfer and assignment, relating to the Company's previously announced farm down of a 60% Participating interest, in all three of its Petroleum Exploration Licenses offshore Namibia to BP Namibia Energy Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of BP Exploration Operating Company Limited. Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. shares V are trading down $1.11 at $140.20.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment