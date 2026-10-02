Broadway Star Morgan Dudley Returns To Stargaze Stagetm To Discover Broadway's Next Star

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Submissions Now Open for the Morgan Dudley Broadway Challenge, Presented in Partnership with Eris Talent Agency

CHICAGO, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stargaze Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTC: STGZ) ("Stargaze" or the "Company"), the entertainment technology company behind Stargaze StageTM, today announced the launch of the Morgan Dudley Broadway Challenge, a search for Broadway's next breakout performer.

The Morgan Dudley Broadway Challenge has extended its submission deadline through October 31, 2026, giving aspiring performers additional time to showcase their talent and audition by uploading their Broadway-inspired performances directly through the Challenges section of the Stargaze StageTM app.

Every Broadway career begins with a single opportunity.

For Morgan Dudley, that opportunity came years ago when she uploaded an audition to Scenebot Stage, the original platform that has since evolved into Stargaze StageTM. That opportunity introduced Morgan to the entertainment industry, ultimately leading to professional representation and starring roles in Broadway's Jagged Little Pill, Disney's Descendants: The Rise of Red, and her current role in the Tony Award-winning musical Hadestown.

Today, Morgan returns to the platform that helped launch her own journey-not as a contestant, but to help discover the next performer whose career could change with one audition.

"I know what it feels like to wonder if anyone will ever see your talent," said Morgan Dudley. "One opportunity changed everything for me. Coming back to Stargaze Stage to help someone else take that same first step is incredibly meaningful. I can't wait to discover the next generation of Broadway performers and celebrate their journey."

ONE AUDITION. ONE OPPORTUNITY.

One exceptional performer will be offered theatrical representation by Eris Talent Agency, subject to the agency's standard representation agreement.

If the selected winner resides outside the United States or is otherwise unable to be represented in the U.S., the winner will instead receive a private mentorship session with a leading talent agent or casting director to help accelerate their professional career within their home market.

INTRODUCING THE INAUGURAL MORGAN DUDLEY & FRIENDS BROADWAY SHOWCASE

Following the close of submissions on October 31, selected finalists will be featured during the inaugural Morgan Dudley & Friends Broadway Showcase, an exclusive live entertainment event streaming on Stargaze StageTM later this September.

Hosted by Morgan Dudley, the showcase will feature live performances from Morgan and special guests, conversations about the opportunities and mentors that helped shape their own careers, highlights from the competition's top finalists, demonstrations of the newest Stargaze Stage features, and culminate with the live announcement of the Morgan Dudley Broadway Challenge winner.

The winning performer will then join Morgan live on the show as the newest chapter in the Stargaze Stage story begins.

Designed as both a celebration of emerging talent and a showcase of Stargaze Stage's unique live-performance ecosystem, the event marks the beginning of a new generation of interactive talent discovery.

THE BEGINNING OF THE STARGAZE STAGE CREATOR SERIES

The Morgan Dudley Broadway Challenge is the inaugural event in the Stargaze Stage Creator Series -an ongoing lineup of celebrity-led career opportunities connecting aspiring artists with accomplished entertainment professionals.

Additional celebrity partnerships, creator competitions, mentors, advisors, and career opportunities spanning acting, singing, Broadway, dance, comedy, music, and other creative disciplines will be announced throughout the coming months.

Rather than functioning solely as another social platform, Stargaze Stage is building an always-on destination where creators can perform live, compete in professionally produced challenges, receive mentorship from respected industry professionals, monetize their audiences, and create genuine pathways toward professional careers.

BUILDING THE FUTURE OF TALENT DISCOVERY

"Talent has never been limited by geography or circumstance-only by opportunity," said Steve Mandell, Chief Executive Officer of Stargaze Entertainment Group. "For nearly a decade, Scenebot Stage helped extraordinary performers connect with real opportunities throughout the entertainment industry. Stargaze Stage is the natural evolution of that mission. We're not simply building another creator platform-we're building a place where extraordinary talent can finally be seen."

Mandell continued, "Morgan's story perfectly represents everything Stargaze Stage stands for. She trusted the process, worked tirelessly, and built an incredible career. Today she's returning to help open that same door for someone else, and we couldn't imagine a better way to introduce this next chapter for Stargaze Stage."

A PROVEN FOUNDATION. A BIGGER VISION.

Built upon the legacy of Scenebot Stage, which helped facilitate nearly 1,000 career opportunities across Broadway, television, film, music, and digital media, Stargaze StageTM represents the next evolution of talent discovery.

The platform combines live performance, short-form video, professionally produced creator competitions, mentorship, audience engagement, and meaningful career opportunities into one integrated global entertainment ecosystem.

By giving creators a stage to perform, audiences a place to discover tomorrow's stars, and industry professionals direct access to emerging talent, Stargaze Stage is redefining how careers begin in the digital age.

YOUR BROADWAY AUDITION STARTS TODAY.

Submissions for the Morgan Dudley Broadway Challenge are now open exclusively through Stargaze StageTM and will remain open through October 31.

Download Stargaze StageTM on the Apple App Store or Google Play and submit your audition for an opportunity to perform during the Morgan Dudley & Friends Broadway Showcase and take the first step toward a professional career.

About Stargaze Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTC: STGZ)

Stargaze Entertainment Group, Inc. is an entertainment technology company developing Stargaze StageTM, a next-generation talent discovery platform that combines live performance, short-form video, creator competitions, professional mentorship, and audience engagement into one global entertainment destination.

Built on the proven legacy of Scenebot Stage, which helped facilitate nearly 1,000 career opportunities across Broadway, television, film, music, and digital media, Stargaze Stage empowers creators to showcase their talent, build an audience, earn recognition, and pursue meaningful opportunities throughout the entertainment industry.

Stargaze StageTM

The Stage Is Yours.

For more information, visit .

CONTACT: Investor and Media Contact: Stargaze Entertainment Group. 312.867.1800...