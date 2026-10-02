James Altucher: A Backlash Against AI Data Centers Is Building Across 30 States, And He Says It's Exactly Why Elon Musk Is Leaving Earth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In a new presentation, this tech expert connects rising electric bills, local bans, and stalled construction to what he believes is Musk's real reason for moving artificial intelligence into orbit.

Baltimore, MD, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artificial intelligence has a problem most people don't see on their screens, but may be starting to see on their utility bills. According to tech analyst James Altucher, the enormous data centers that power AI are running into a wall of public resistance on the ground, and he believes that resistance is the key to understanding Elon Musk's next move. In a new presentation, Altucher lays out the backlash in detail and argues Musk saw it coming.

The Power Problem Behind AI

The scale of the demand is hard to picture, Altucher says. In the presentation he notes that a single data center "can use as much power as 840,000 homes," roughly the equivalent of powering all of Indianapolis for one facility, and argues that unlocking AI's full potential would require thousands more of them. The current power grid, in his view, simply cannot support that.

The Revolt Is Already Underway

That strain, Altucher argues, has turned data centers into one of the most contested topics in the country. In the presentation he says the facilities are "disrupting communities with noise pollution," "tanking housing values," and have "increased our electric costs by more than triple."

The pushback, by his account, has become organized and widespread. Altucher points out that lawmakers "across 30 states have filed over 300 bills to slow these projects down," that local communities have "killed $98 billion in proposed builds," and that "some California cities are banning them outright." Meanwhile, he notes, the power needs of the industry keep climbing.

While Rivals Scramble, Musk Moves

Everyone else, in Altucher's telling, was caught flat footed. He describes Amazon, Google, Meta, and Microsoft "scrambling for every last watt of power they could dig up," citing Amazon "throwing $20 billion at power, including nuclear." Musk, he argues, went in a completely different direction, off the planet entirely, where, as the presentation puts it, there are "no blackouts. No zoning boards. No town that can tell him no."

The Case for Power From Space

In orbit, Altucher says, the constraints that are triggering the backlash on Earth disappear. He points to language in Musk's FCC filing, which he quotes as stating that "within a few years the lowest cost to generate AI [power] will be in space." Solar panels, Altucher adds, work far better above the atmosphere, with nearly uninterrupted sunlight and no weather, and he argues the result would be data centers that run continuously "without problems with the grid" and with "no increases in electricity prices."

That, in Altucher's view, is the real story behind the headlines about rising bills and stalled projects: while communities fight the data centers going up around them, Musk is quietly building the version no town can say no to.

About This Presentation

Altucher's presentation is free and available on demand. In it, he explains why he believes AI's power crisis is reshaping the industry, what Musk's FCC filing reveals about his response, and how he would position for the shift. Watch it here.

About James Altucher

James Altucher is a venture capitalist and writer who has spent much of his career identifying major tech trends well before they reach the mainstream. After years investing in and building early-stage companies, he now publishes research aimed at individual investors and is the author of The Power of No.

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