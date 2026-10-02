The Biggest Lineup Of Token Week Is Here: Arthur Hayes, Raoul Pal Headline Coinferencex The Best Event Singapore 2026

The summit is headlined by Arthur Hayes, CIO of Maelstrom; Raoul Pal, Co-Founder and CEO of Real Vision; Yat Siu, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Animoca Brands; Sandeep Nailwal, Co-Founder and CEO of Polygon; and Andrei Grachev, Managing Partner of DWF Labs. They are joined by senior leaders from Binance, Coinbase, Crypto, BNB Chain, MEXC, Gate, BingX, KuCoin, CertiK, Hacken, MetaMask, Base, Berachain and Spartan Group.

Across 26 sessions, the programme moves past narratives and into the questions shaping the next cycle: which crypto businesses actually earn revenue, how banks and funds are putting real assets on chains, where Asian family-office money is going, and what happens when AI agents start holding wallets.

Day 1 (Monday, 5 October) – capital, real-world assets and security. The day opens with Crypto's Revenue Era, where Berachain's Smokey The Bera, Hashgraph's Jeffrey Tchui and RealX CTO Garima Singh debate which business models hold up once the hype fades. It moves into Crypto vs AI: The Battle for Capital, Talent and Attention, then into the institutional core of the agenda:

Tokenized Funds, Treasuries & Private Credit: RWA Grows Up – Golden Ratio Group CEO Stefan Klaile, Brickken CEO Edwin Mata and 1inch 's Irena Timofeeva on what institutions are really putting on chain Banks On Chain: Tokenized Deposits and the New Settlement Layer – Lynq Network, ADI Foundation, RedStone and Coinut on how Asia's banks are rebuilding settlement Securing Institutional Capital – CertiK CBO Jason Jiang, Hacken Co-Founder Dyma Budorin, Hashlock CEO Jock Haslam and QuillAudits CEO Preetam Rao on custody, exploits and state-backed attackers When Agents Become the Users – a fireside chat with Animoca Brands' Yat Siu on why the internet's next power user may not be human Where Asia's Wealth Is Moving – family offices on how private capital is sizing and custodying digital-asset exposure Stablecoins in the Real World – Polygon's Aishwary Gupta, BingX CSO Kevin Lee and DWF Labs' Andrei Grachev on payments, payroll and cross-border settlement

Day 1 closes with Where Smart Money Deploys Next: Investors in 2027, featuring Spartan Group Co-Founder Casper Johansen and partners from Jsquare, Gondor Capital and Sigma Capital.

Day 2 (Tuesday, 6 October) – markets, AI money and the headliners. Sessions cover capital rotation across chains, Institutional DeFi: From Degen Yield to Bank-Grade Rails with BNB Chain, RealX and GoMining, and When AI Holds the Wallet, where AEON, Aethir, MetaMask and VulSight examine autonomous agents as economic actors. Coinbase 's Luuk Strijers and Crypto 's Ashley Ouyang take on perpetuals and leverage, followed by panels on prediction markets and the race for everyday crypto users with Base and Hamieverse.

The afternoon belongs to the headliners:

Raoul Pal in conversation with Binance 's Jessica Walker (12:55 PM) Sandeep Nailwal, Polygon, with Crypto Kid (2:10 PM) Arthur Hayes, Maelstrom, with Crypto Banter's Ran Neuner (4:00 PM)

The summit ends with The Next Cycle: Bold Predictions for 2027, featuring MEXC CEO Vugar Usi Zade, Gate CMO Kyle Chiu and Knox 2 Investments' Stephen Knox, moderated by The Block.

The full agenda is at coinferencex/singapore/agenda.

The Singapore edition is powered by Liquid Loans, the decentralized lending protocol behind crypto-backed borrowing and the USDL stablecoin. Liquid Loans' Cristian Ulloa delivers a keynote on Day 1.

Featured Sponsors

Golden Ratio Group, building digital-asset and capital-markets infrastructure. CEO Stefan Klaile speaks on the RWA panel. ZIGFinance, whose Co-Founder and CCO Abdul Rafay Gadit moderates the BNB Chain fireside on global yield.

Sponsors: CT3, M5Dex, RealX, AWS, TiDB, AEON, Hamieverse, Hashlock, VulSight, Coinut, DigiMaaya

Together the sponsors span lending, stablecoins, tokenized real-world assets, trading, payments, cloud and database infrastructure, Web3 entertainment and blockchain security.

CoinFerenceX The Best Event Singapore is also supported by more than 80 media partners, including crypto, Cryptonews, CoinGape, Crypto Briefing, Finbold and TokenPost, alongside community partners and conference partners MENA Blockchain Week, Philippine Blockchain Week and TOKEN2049. The full list is at coinferencex/singapore/partners.

“Token Week brings the whole industry to Singapore, and we wanted the conversations to match that weight,” said Radhe Gupta, Founder of CoinFerenceX.“This agenda is about what is actually working revenue, tokenized assets, stablecoin payments, institutional security with the people building and funding it. Our sponsors are on stage too, because they are part of that story.”

“Singapore is one of the most important weeks on the global Web3 calendar, and we wanted The Best Event to be more than another side event,” said Brent Fulfer, Co-Founder of The Best Event and Investor at TBV.“Together with CoinFerenceX, we're bringing founders, investors, operators and ecosystem leaders into the same room for conversations that can turn into real relationships, partnerships and opportunities. We're excited to make this one of the key meeting points of Token Week.”