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Trilogy Metals Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:53 AM EST - Trilogy Metals Inc.: Announces its financial results for the third quarter ended August 31, 2026. Cash balance of $31.2 million as at August 31, 2026, with adjusted working capital of $30.3 million, providing financial flexibility to fund the Company's share of Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects initiatives, with the Company's share of Ambler Metals LLC's fiscal 2026 budget substantially funded. Trilogy Metals Inc. shares T are trading up $0.14 at $4.50.
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