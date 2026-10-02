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Rogers Communications
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:56 AM EST - Rogers Communications: And Live Nation Canada today announced that Rogers is bringing one of the best-selling bands of all time, the Backstreet Boys, to Canada for a four-concert residency at Rogers Centre in Toronto on February 12, 13, 19 and 20, 2027. Rogers customers get exclusive ticket presale access on October 5, with public sale beginning on October 9. Rogers Communications shares T.B are trading down $0.14 at $43.61.
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