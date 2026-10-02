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MTY Food Group
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:02 AM EST - MTY Food Group: Will hold a conference call to discuss Its 2026 third-quarter results, Friday, October 9 at 8:30 EDT. MTY Food Group shares T are trading up $0.11 at $31.39.
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