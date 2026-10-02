Easyjet Cabin Crew Strike Leads To 443 Flights Cancelled In Portugal

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

LISBON, Oct 2 (NNN-Xinhua) -- A five-day strike by easyJet cabin crew in Portugal began on Friday, with 443 flights cancelled at the airline's Lisbon, Porto and Faro bases, reported Xinhua.

The cancellations represent around 80 per cent of planned operations at those bases during the strike period, according to the National Union of Civil Aviation Flight Personnel (SNPVAC).

Union official Ana Dias said additional flights still on the schedule could be further affected, although some may be operated by aircraft and crews brought in from other European bases.

The airline company said it expects to operate approximately 55 per cent of its scheduled flights during the strike.

These include minimum services, which account for around 22 per cent of Portugal-based activity, and flights operated by crews from other European bases.

The airline said the arrangement is“in full compliance with applicable legislation and regulations”.

The SNPVAC, however, described the practice as illegal and said it may seek a court ruling on the matter.

The union alleged that French crews arrived in Porto on Thursday to operate flights in place of striking workers.

The strike, which runs through Tuesday, was called over disputes including schedule stability, seniority-based pay progression and conditions under negotiation for a new enterprise agreement.

A second strike by easyJet cabin crew is scheduled for Dec 19-23.

--NNN-XINHUA