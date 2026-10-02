Ukrainian Drone Flies Over Donbas Arena, Hits Russian Target In Donetsk

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The 210th Separate Assault Regiment reported this on Telegram, publishing footage recorded by the drone, according to Ukrinform.

"The drone of the 210th Separate Assault Regiment visited Donetsk. Before striking the target, it flew over the legendary Donbas Arena. The day will come when we will definitely go there for a match," the regiment said.

Unmanned systems in Belgorod sector strike“ Solntsepyok,”“Acacia” SPG, and enemy armored vehicles

As Ukrinform reported, days earlier, the Defense Forces struck a site used by the Russian army to store, prepare and launch attack drones near Donetsk, as well as an ammunition depot in the Luhansk region.