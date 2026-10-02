Rutte: Russia Keeps Testing Us Across Europe, But No Direct Military Attack On NATO At Present
Rutte said that Russia was repeatedly testing the Allies across Europe through airspace violations, arson, sabotage and the hybrid attack on Leipzig Airport in August. He noted that there was no direct military attack on NATO at that time, but stressed that the Allies had to be prepared for Russia's continued hostile actions against them.Read also: NATO sees no immediate threat from Russia amid hybrid attacks
According to Rutte, the Kremlin was seeking to divide the Allies and persuade them to stop supporting Ukraine. He emphasized that the Allies should remain calm and continue supporting Ukraine.
Rutte also said that the Allies needed to continue investing in defense and strengthening their deterrence capabilities. He added that the response to Russia's actions should be increased support for Ukraine so that it could defend itself, and expressed hope that Russian President Vladimir Putin understood this message.
As Ukrinform reported, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has said that the Alliance's responses to Russian hybrid attacks are not always made public and do not necessarily follow a "tit-for-tat" approach.
Photo: AA
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