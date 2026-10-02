Lynn Verlayne Studio Announces Caitlin Matlas' New Single“Evolution,” An Anthem Of Self-Belief And Empowerment

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Toronto-born singer, songwriter and dancer follows her debut single“VENDETTA” with a new track focused on confidence, visibility and personal growth









Toronto artist Caitlin Matlas releases her new empowerment single, Evolution.

TORONTO, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lynn Verlayne Studio announces the release of “Evolution,” the new single from Toronto-born singer, songwriter and dancer Caitlin Matlas. The dance-pop track focuses on confidence, empowerment and personal growth, following Caitlin's debut single“VENDETTA,” which explored themes of resilience and self-belief.

“Evolution” was co-written with and produced by Zev Troxler at Lynn Verlayne Studio (LVS) in New York. Troxler, a Warner Chappell songwriter and producer whose credits include work with David Guetta and Grimes, brings a polished pop production to the track, combining energetic instrumentation with Caitlin's message of empowerment.

“Evolution for me is my anthem of empowerment,” Caitlin says.“It's about no longer hiding and allowing yourself to shine. It's about becoming confident and being unapologetic about it. For all the girls and women who deserve to know they're strong.”

Caitlin's background in martial arts has played an important role in shaping her approach to music and performance. A black belt and eight-time karate world champion, she has carried the discipline developed through competition into her work as an artist.

Her path to“Evolution” has also been shaped by experiences with confidence, visibility and finding her own identity. Caitlin credits her mother and grandmother with providing consistent support throughout her journey, from her years in martial arts competition to her development as a performer. Her mother also works as her creative partner and photographer for her single covers and artist imagery.

That connection between personal growth and self-expression is central to“Evolution.” Caitlin describes the song as an invitation for listeners to embrace the qualities that make them different rather than feeling pressured to change themselves for others.

“I think a lot of us hold ourselves back without even realizing it,” Caitlin says.“My hope is that people start choosing themselves more: their happiness, their confidence, their own definition of who they are. Instead of shrinking to make everyone else comfortable.”

For Caitlin, the song reflects the idea that personal growth does not necessarily mean becoming someone entirely new, but becoming more fully comfortable with who you already are.

“I want people to know that the things that make them different are the exact things worth leaning into,” she says.

Through“Evolution,” Caitlin hopes to encourage listeners, particularly women, to approach confidence and personal growth on their own terms.

“If even one woman hears this song and decides to stop apologizing for who she is,” she says,“then the song already did what I wanted it to do.”

“Evolution” was released on September 29, 2026, and is available on major streaming platforms.

About Caitlin Matlas

Caitlin Matlas is a Toronto-born singer, songwriter and dancer whose music combines pop hooks with themes of resilience, confidence and self-discovery. A black belt and eight-time karate world champion, she brings her experience in martial arts and performance to her music, with a focus on self-expression and women's empowerment.

About Lynn Verlayne Studio

Lynn Verlayne Studio works with emerging talents on songwriting, music production and artist development. The studio supports artists in bringing original music and stories to audiences through creative services as well as social media, marketing, billboard radio promotion and a worldwide music industry network.

Media Contact:

Lynn Verlayne Studio Artist Management

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