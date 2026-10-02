Meet FORTITUDETM: The Single Chip Supercharging Data Speed And System Performance

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A universal boost for today's systems that delivers the speed tomorrow's networks demand









Close up image of patented FORTITUDETM multilayer chip technology. (Photo: Northrop Grumman)

BALTIMORE, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (PHOTO RELEASE): Designed to solve one of the hardest problems in modern electronics - moving massive amounts of information quickly, cleanly and reliably - Northrop Grumman's FORTITUDETM processes vast portions of the electromagnetic spectrum on a single, grain-of-rice–sized gallium nitride chip. The future-ready technology delivers three times more power and 20 times better signal quality, helping satellites, radar, GPS, electronic warfare and future 6G systems stay connected with clearer, more reliable performance.

Previously known as the Super Lattice Castellated Field Effect Transistor, FORTITUDETM builds on the company's focused research and development and substantial investment in microelectronics to replace dozens of components, cutting weight, and slashing power consumption while delivering greater value for the end system. Built in the U.S. for both commercial and defense markets, FORTITUDETM simplifies system architectures and opens new opportunities for faster, more dependable communications across next generation platforms.

Learn more about Northrop Grumman's FORTITUDETM here.

Contact: Leslie Zychowski

410-218-1395

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at