Lesotho: Annual Corporate Challenge Brings Companies And Government Together

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

The annual Corporate Challenge is underway at Maseru Mall, bringing together companies, Government ministries and agencies to compete in a series of exciting and challenging obstacles.

The race was officially started by The Right Honourable Prime Minister Samuel Ntsokoane Matekane, who officiated at the event.

The Minister of Tourism, Sports, Arts and Culture, Honourable Stephen Mputi, also attended the event Corporate Challenge promotes teamwork, fitness, healthy competition and stronger relationships among organisations in Lesotho.

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