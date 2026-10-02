Lakewood-Amedex Biotherapeutics Announces Participation In October Conferences

Lakewood-Amedex CEO Kelvin Cooper, Ph.D., will participate in three October conferences, highlighting the Company's Nu-3 antimicrobial development program.

Lakewood-Amedex will showcase Nu-3 and its Bisphosphocin® antimicrobial technology at the Maxim Growth Summit, ThinkEquity Conference and IDWeek.

Lakewood-Amedex Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABT)

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Lakewood-Amedex Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LABT, the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing a novel class of potent, fast-acting, broad-spectrum antimicrobials for infectious diseases called the Bisphosphocinclass, today announced that CEO Kelvin Cooper, Ph.D., will participate in three upcoming industry conferences.Lakewood-Amedex Biotherapeutics Inc. is a B2i Digital Featured Company. See the company's in-depth profile at:Dr. Cooper is scheduled to attend the Maxim Growth Summit on October 14, 2026, in New York City. He will also attend and present at the ThinkEquity Conference on October 15, 2026, in New York City. Later in the month, Dr. Cooper will present a poster on Nu-3 preclinical data at IDWeek on October 22, 2026, in Washington, D.C.Details are as follows:Event: Maxim Growth SummitDate: October 13-14, 2026Location: Hard Rock Hotel, New York CityEvent: ThinkEquity ConferenceDate: October 15, 2026Location: The Mandarin Oriental Hotel, New York CityPresentation: Nu-3 – A Novel, Broad Spectrum Antimicrobial Compound with High In- Vitro Activity Against Resistant Pathogens for the Treatment of Infected Diabetic Foot Ulcers.Presentation Time: 3:30 pmEvent: IDWeekDate: October 21-24, 2026Location: Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington, D.C. (Hybrid Format Available)The conferences provide opportunities for Lakewood-Amedex to engage with members of the investment, biotechnology, and infectious disease communities and highlight the Company's ongoing development programs Bisphosphocinantimicrobial technology.About Lakewood-Amedex Biotherapeutics, Inc.Lakewood-Amedex Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LABT) is a clinical-stage biotechnology Company developing a novel class of fast-acting, broad-spectrum antimicrobials – the Bisphosphocinclass - to treat infectious diseases and reduce the threat posed by antibiotic-resistant bacterial strains, including MRSA, VRE, and others. For more information, please visit .Contacts:Investor RelationsTiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.David Irish(231) 632-0002...Media RelationsTiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.Casey McDonald(646) 577-8520...Michelle Katsel(201) 790-3390...Additional Contact

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LABT CEO Kelvin Cooper heads to three October conferences, including Nu-3 presentations.

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Lakewood-Amedex Biotherapeutics Announces Participation in October Conferences News Provided By B2i Digital, Inc. October 02, 2026, 13:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, Technology



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