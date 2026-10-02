Utah Medicaid Accepts QABA's ABAT Credential For ABA Behavior Technicians

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) ABAT credential is now available as a certification pathway for behavior technicians serving Utah Medicaid members.

- Karen Dubon, Executive Director of QABAUT, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Utah Medicaid now accepts QABA certification for ABA behavior technicians. This provides Utah providers and professionals pursuing ABA certification in Utah with the opportunity to use the Applied Behavior Analysis Technician (ABAT) credential when delivering services to Utah Medicaid members.Utah Medicaid requires behavior technicians to be fully certified before providing ABA services to Medicaid members. QABA's ABAT credential offers organizations a practical pathway for getting behavior technicians trained and certified while maintaining professionalism, competency, ethics, and supervision standards.A Provider-Friendly Certification PathwayThe ABAT application process is designed to be clear and navigable, helping applicants understand requirements and move efficiently through each step. QABA provides direct customer support via phone for applicants and providers who have questions or need assistance.Timely credentialing of newly hired staff is critical, since certification must be complete before technicians can begin providing services. QABA provides a responsive application and certification process, so qualified staff can complete credentialing without administrative delays.ABAT certificants must meet established education and training requirements, demonstrate competency, complete the certification examination, adhere to QABA's ethical requirements, and maintain ongoing supervision and continuing education. QABA works with employing organizations to assist providers in understanding credential requirements, supervision expectations, and maintenance requirements.Expanding Options for Utah's ABA WorkforceRecognition of the ABAT credential gives Utah ABA organizations another option for building a qualified behavior technician workforce. For providers working to meet the growing need for applied behavior analysis in Utah, multiple recognized credentialing pathways help organizations recruit and develop professionals while maintaining appropriate standards.The ABAT credential is designed for professionals who provide direct behavior-analytic services under supervision. Requirements verify that certificants enter the workforce with foundational knowledge, demonstrated competency, and an understanding of ethical responsibilities."Our goal is to maintain strong professional standards while making credentialing accessible and responsive," said Karen Dubon, Executive Director of QABA. "Providers should be able to reach a real person when they need assistance, understand what is required of their staff, and move qualified applicants through certification efficiently."Utah providers interested in utilizing the ABAT credential can contact QABA directly for assistance with the certification process.About the ABAT CredentialThe Applied Behavior Analysis Technician (ABAT) is QABA's behavior technician credential for professionals providing direct ABA services under supervision. The certification establishes requirements for training, competency, examination, ethics, supervision, and continuing education.About QABAThe Qualified Applied Behavior Analysis Credentialing Board (QABA) provides professional credentials for individuals working in applied behavior analysis and related services. QABA is committed to maintaining rigorous credentialing standards while providing responsive support to certificants, applicants, employers, and other stakeholders.Contact InformationPhone: 1-877-220-1839Website: qababoardEmail:...

Karen Dubon

QABA Board

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Utah Medicaid Accepts QABA's ABAT Credential for ABA Behavior Technicians News Provided By Dabaran October 02, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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