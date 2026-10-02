QABA Announces New Supervision And Fieldwork Tracking System

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New integrated platform will strengthen documentation, transparency, and support for candidates and supervisors throughout the certification process.

- Karen Dubon, Executive Director of QABACA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Qualified Applied Behavior Analysis Credentialing Board (QABA) announced a new integrated supervision and fieldwork tracking system. The system will strengthen documentation, transparency, and support for candidates pursuing ABA certification throughout the credentialing process.The new system will allow candidates to connect directly with qualified supervisors through their QABA accounts and document fieldwork hours as they are completed. Candidates will be able to monitor their progress in real time, including total hours, direct and indirect fieldwork, supervision percentages, and remaining requirements.Supervisors will have a centralized dashboard to review candidate progress, verify monthly hours, request corrections, and digitally sign supervision records. Automated alerts will also help identify potential concerns, such as insufficient supervision, missing monthly verification, or hours awaiting approval, before they become an issue at the time of certification.The system will create a continuous, verifiable record of supervised fieldwork, including digital signatures, timestamps, revisions, and audit history. For professionals pursuing credentials in applied behavior analysis, this process reduces the administrative burden of documentation requirements. Once fieldwork requirements are completed, final verification can be completed electronically and remain connected to the candidate's QABA certification application."This is an important step in strengthening the integrity of our supervision process while also making it easier for candidates and supervisors to understand and document requirements as they are completed," said Karen Dubon, Executive Director of QABA. "Our goal is to identify potential issues during fieldwork, not after a candidate has invested months or years completing their requirements."The platform is being designed to support credential-specific requirements and provide QABA with a stronger, more efficient audit and verification process.Additional information, including implementation details and availability, will be shared as development progresses.About QABAThe Qualified Applied Behavior Analysis Credentialing Board (QABA) provides professional credentials for individuals working in applied behavior analysis and related services. QABA is committed to maintaining rigorous credentialing standards while providing responsive support to certificants, applicants, employers, and other stakeholders.Contact InformationPhone: 1-877-220-1839Website: qababoardEmail:...

Karen Dubon

QABA Board

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

QABA Announces New Supervision and Fieldwork Tracking System News Provided By Dabaran October 02, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.