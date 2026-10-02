QABA Marks A Major Milestone With Its First Conference In Nigeria

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) More than 250 attendees gathered in Lagos to advance professional development, collaboration, and the continued growth of ABA in Nigeria.

- Karen Dubon, Executive Director of QABA LAGOS, NIGERIA, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Qualified Applied Behavior Analysis Credentialing Board (QABA) held its first conference in Nigeria, welcoming more than 250 attendees for a day of learning and professional connection within the Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) community. As the field of ABA certification in Nigeria continues to grow, this event provided a platform for professionals to connect and explore credentialing pathways.The conference brought together professionals, students, educators, and coursework providers. Attendees heard from experienced speakers, exchanged knowledge, and explored educational and certification pathways available through QABA.QABA representatives engaged directly with members of the Nigerian ABA community, answering questions about certification pathways, requirements, and professional development opportunities. These conversations provided QABA with insight into how the organization can continue supporting professionals, students, and organizations in Nigeria.Building Connections Beyond the ConferenceBefore the event, QABA representatives visited several local clinics and organizations working to advance applied behavior analysis in Nigeria. These visits allowed direct conversations about professional certification standards and future collaboration opportunities.Looking Toward the Future"Nigeria has a growing community of ABA professionals who are actively seeking credentialing pathways and professional development resources. This conference confirmed the demand, and QABA is committed to expanding access to certification and training opportunities in the region," said Karen Dubon, Executive Director of QABA.QABA's first conference in Nigeria represents an important step in strengthening international collaboration and expanding access to professional education and certification opportunities. For more information about QABA credentials and certification pathways, visit qababoard.About QABAThe Qualified Applied Behavior Analysis Credentialing Board (QABA) provides professional credentials for individuals working in applied behavior analysis and related services. QABA is committed to maintaining rigorous credentialing standards while providing responsive support to certificants, applicants, employers, and other stakeholders.ContactPhone: 1-877-220-1839Website: qababoardEmail:...

Karen Dubon

QABA Board

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QABA Marks a Major Milestone with Its First Conference in Nigeria News Provided By Dabaran October 02, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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