Esgenix Launches Self-Serve AI Patent Workflows For Solo Practitioners, Smaller Firms And Inventors

MENAFN - EIN Presswire)- C R Jacob, CEO and Co-founder of Esgenix, KARNATAKA, INDIA, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Esgenix, an agentic AI patent workflow platform, today announced Self-Serve, giving users direct, pay-as-you-go access to its patent drafting and analysis platform. Small and mid-sized IP firms and businesses, solo practitioners and independent inventors can now create an account, choose the workflow they need, pay online and start immediately.Professional Patent Workflows, Accessible on DemandDeveloping a strong patent application involves more than drafting claims. It can require invention analysis, claim strategy, prior-art research, specification drafting, patent figures, review and repeated refinement. Esgenix brings these activities together within a connected AI workflow.A solo patent practitioner can use Esgenix as an AI-powered extension of their practice. A business can explore an invention, assess its IP landscape and prepare for discussions with internal or external patent counsel. An independent inventor can start with a single patent project and add additional services as needed.Esgenix uses decision-gated agentic workflows, in which AI agents research, draft, analyse, review and iterate while keeping the user in control of claim strategy, key decisions and the final work product. Structured checks are incorporated across the workflow to identify unsupported or inconsistent AI-generated content.Semantic Search for More Efficient Prior-Art ResearchPatent professionals can spend significant time constructing and refining search strategies, reviewing results and conducting multiple search iterations. Esgenix uses AI-powered semantic search to identify technically relevant patent documents based on the substance and context of an invention, rather than relying solely on traditional keyword-based Boolean searching. The platform searches across more than 220 million patent documents covering 108 jurisdictions, helping users explore relevant prior art more efficiently.Analyse Claims Through Multiple Jurisdictional PerspectivesPatentability and claim strategy can depend on the legal and examination framework applicable to the jurisdiction in which protection is sought. Esgenix workflows can analyse claims and patent specifications through multiple jurisdictional perspectives, including frameworks associated with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), the European Patent Office (EPO) and the Indian Patent Office, among other applicable patent offices. The objective is to help users examine claim strategy and identify potential issues from different legal perspectives while retaining control over the final claims and patent application.Beyond patent drafting, users can access additional professional workflows, including Freedom-to-Operate analysis, patent landscapes and whitespace analysis, depending on the services available to them. The platform is designed so that users can begin with the workflow they need and add additional services as their requirements evolve.Try Esgenix Self-ServeSelf-Serve is available atFor a limited launch period, new users receive complimentary credits to try patent drafting with Esgenix without making any payment.Learn more at esgenixAlongside Self-Serve, they are also expanding Esgenix AI-Led Managed Patent Services offering for companies, law firms, R&D organisations and innovation teams that prefer experienced professionals to work alongside the AI platform. Managed Services combines Esgenix's AI capabilities with the expertise of experienced patent and IP professionals. Rather than simply providing access to software, Esgenix professionals can conduct searches, analyse results, review patent drafts and provide structured IP intelligence.About EsgenixEsgenix is a decision-gated agentic AI platform built for patent workflows. It brings invention understanding, claims, drafting, figures, prior-art search, patent review, FTO and patent analytics into one connected platform. Esgenix serves IP firms, enterprises, patent practitioners, inventors and innovation teams.

C R Jacob

Esgenix

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Esgenix Launches Self-Serve AI Patent Workflows for Solo Practitioners, Smaller Firms and Inventors News Provided By Snezzi Private Limted October 02, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law



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