The Outlook For The Omnichannel Retail Market Strengthens As Global Demand Increases

Omnichannel Retail Market Size

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Omnichannel Retail Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The omnichannel retail sector has been rapidly evolving, reflecting a significant shift in how consumers engage with brands across multiple platforms. This integrated approach to shopping is transforming retail landscapes by blending physical and digital experiences to meet growing customer demands. Below is an overview of the market size, growth drivers, regional insights, and key factors shaping this dynamic industry.

Growing Size and Expected Expansion of the Omnichannel Retail Market

The omnichannel retail market has experienced swift growth recently, with its value rising from $11 billion in 2025 to $12.7 billion in 2026. This increase corresponds to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.5%. The earlier growth phase was mainly fueled by the rising use of online shopping platforms, the broader reach of digital retail channels, consumers' preference for convenient purchasing, the demand for seamless retail operations, and stronger customer engagement efforts.

Download a free sample of the omnichannel retail market report:



Future Growth Projections and Key Market Developments

Looking ahead, the omnichannel retail market is predicted to expand significantly, reaching $22.26 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 15.1%. This optimistic forecast stems from the rising demand for tailored shopping experiences, widespread adoption of mobile commerce, the growing popularity of hybrid retail models, a focus on optimizing customer journeys, and increasing interest in connected retail ecosystems. Emerging trends during this period include the wider use of unified customer experience platforms across different retail channels, enhanced personalization at multiple interaction points, real-time inventory visibility integration, flexible buy-online-store-fulfillment options, and a commitment to smooth customer engagement across both physical and digital spaces.

Understanding Omnichannel Retail and Its Consumer Appeal

Omnichannel retail is a strategy that merges various shopping channels-such as brick-and-mortar stores, websites, mobile applications, and social media-into a cohesive and seamless customer experience. This approach enables customers to interact with brands and complete purchases through different outlets while ensuring consistent pricing, service quality, and engagement throughout their buying journey.

View the full omnichannel retail market report:



The Role of E-Commerce as a Major Growth Driver for Omnichannel Retail

E-commerce growth stands out as a pivotal factor propelling the omnichannel retail market forward. Defined as buying and selling products or services online via websites, apps, and digital platforms, e-commerce has expanded due to broader internet access, making online shopping more convenient and accessible. This surge in e-commerce raises consumer expectations for smooth integration between online and offline shopping, motivating retailers to connect their digital and physical sales channels. For example, in February 2025, the US Census Bureau reported that retail e-commerce sales reached $308.9 billion in Q4 2024-a 9.4% increase over the same period in 2023. This data highlights how the expansion of e-commerce is directly fueling omnichannel retail growth.

Regional Snapshot and Market Share Insights for Omnichannel Retail

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the omnichannel retail market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. The report covers a comprehensive range of regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western and Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a global perspective on market trends and opportunities.

New strategic additions in our 2026 market reports include market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email:...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn:

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 7882 955267

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

The Outlook for the Omnichannel Retail Market Strengthens as Global Demand Increases News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 02, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.