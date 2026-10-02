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Results Of Extraordinary General Meeting


2026-10-02 09:46:42
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBLIN, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Directors of JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV (the " ICAV ") wish to announce that at the extraordinary general meeting of the ICAV, held at 200 Capital Dock, 79 Sir John Rogerson's Quay, Dublin 2, Ireland on 1 October 2026 at 14:00 p.m. (Irish time), the resolution as set out in a circular dated 7 September, was passed.

Enquiries:
JPMorgan
Christopher Moore
+44 207 742 0044

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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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