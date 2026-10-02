Results Of Extraordinary General Meeting

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBLIN, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Directors of JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV (the "") wish to announce that at the extraordinary general meeting of the ICAV, held at 200 Capital Dock, 79 Sir John Rogerson's Quay, Dublin 2, Ireland on 1 October 2026 at 14:00 p.m. (Irish time), the resolution as set out in a circular dated 7 September, was passed.

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