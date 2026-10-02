Ispring Gets Ahead Of Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2026 With Early Savings On Water Filtration Solutions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cumming, GA, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iSpring Water Systems has announced its participation in Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, taking place from October 1 through October 7, 2026. During the event, selected iSpring water filtration systems will be featured on Amazon, spanning under-sink reverse osmosis systems, countertop water dispensers, tankless RO systems, and whole-house filtration solutions.

As homeowners look for more flexible ways to improve water quality, filtration needs can vary widely by household, from compact, easy-to-install solutions for drinking water to systems designed to serve the entire home. Through its Prime Big Deal Days lineup, iSpring is highlighting filtration options across a range of household needs, installation preferences, and living spaces.

Featured iSpring Water Filtration Solutions During Amazon Prime Big Deal Days

iSpring RCC7AK: Certified Reverse Osmosis With Alkaline Remineralization









The iSpring RCC7AK is an under-sink reverse osmosis system designed to provide purified drinking water while incorporating practical installation and maintenance features.

The system features full-system NSF/ANSI 58 certification for reverse osmosis filtration performance. Its six-stage filtration process is designed to reduce up to 99% of more than 1,000 contaminants and unwanted substances, including PFAS, chlorine, fluoride, lead, arsenic, and other impurities. Following reverse osmosis filtration, the RCC7AK includes an alkaline remineralization stage that restores selected minerals to help balance pH and improve water taste.

The system also incorporates several homeowner-friendly design features. Push-to-connect fittings and color-coordinated tubing are intended to simplify installation, while a top-mounted faucet design provides easier access during installation and maintenance.

A transparent first-stage filter housing allows users to visually inspect filter condition. The electricity-free system does not require power for operation and can also support refrigerator water and ice maker connections when paired with the optional ice maker kit.

For households focused primarily on drinking and cooking water, the RCC7AK represents a traditional under-sink filtration approach with updated convenience features.

iSpring WHO32B: Whole-House Filtration for Multiple Water Uses









While reverse osmosis systems typically focus on water for drinking and cooking, the iSpring WHO32B takes filtration beyond the kitchen. Designed as a three-stage whole-house system, it treats water as it enters the home, providing filtered water for everyday uses ranging from showers and laundry to cleaning and cooking. The system helps reduce chlorine, sediment, rust, odors, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), pesticides, and other common water contaminants.

One of the WHO32B's key design features is a horizontal filter housing that makes routine filter changes more straightforward. Instead of lifting heavy cartridges vertically out of their housings, users can slide them in and out horizontally. A built-in drain valve helps release pressure and minimize spills during replacement, while a seal mark provides a visual reference for proper housing alignment when securing the caps.

The system also uses industry-standard 20-by-4.5-inch filter cartridges, giving homeowners greater flexibility to adapt the filtration setup to their water conditions and treatment priorities. Different compatible filter types can be selected as household needs change, rather than limiting users to a single filtration configuration. A freestanding frame eliminates the need for wall mounting and provides additional flexibility when choosing an installation location.

Together, these features position the WHO32B as more than a larger-scale water filter: it is designed to make whole-house filtration easier to maintain, adapt, and integrate into the home.

iSpring RCD100HCG: Flexible Hot and Cold Water From the Countertop









The iSpring RCD100HCG takes a different approach to residential reverse osmosis by combining advanced filtration with countertop convenience. Designed as a plug-and-play system, the RCD100HCG does not require complex plumbing installation. This format can be well suited to apartments, rental homes, offices, and other spaces where under-sink installation may not be practical or preferred.

The system provides both heated and chilled purified water from one countertop unit. Multiple temperature and dispensing volume settings allow the system to support different daily applications, from preparing hot beverages to filling a bottle with chilled water.

Its reverse osmosis filtration process is designed to reduce up to 99% of more than 1,000 contaminants, including PFAS, chlorine, fluoride, lead, and arsenic. An alkaline filtration stage helps restore selected minerals and improve the taste of filtered water.

The RCD100HCG also incorporates real-time TDS monitoring and filter lifespan reminders, providing users with information intended to simplify routine system management.

iSpring RO500AK-BN: High-Flow Tankless Reverse Osmosis









The iSpring RO500AK-BN is designed for households that require faster filtered water delivery while maintaining an organized under-sink installation. The system features a 500 GPD capacity and a tankless design that eliminates the need for a traditional storage tank. This approach can help maximize available cabinet space while supporting higher household drinking water demands.

The RO500AK-BN has been certified through NSF/ANSI 58 testing for TDS reduction. Its multi-stage filtration process is designed to reduce up to 99% of more than 1,000 contaminants, including PFAS, lead, fluoride, chlorine, and arsenic. An alkaline remineralization stage adds selected minerals back into filtered water to help balance pH and improve taste.

The system is designed to achieve a pure-to-drain ratio of up to 2:1 under specified operating conditions. Its high-flow design can fill an 8-ounce cup in approximately 10 seconds, helping support everyday activities such as drinking, cooking, and beverage preparation with less waiting.

Integrated monitoring and simplified filter replacement features are designed to make routine maintenance more manageable.

By combining high-capacity production, tankless engineering, and reverse osmosis filtration, the RO500AK-BN is positioned for households looking for a modern drinking water system with faster water delivery.

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days will take place from October 1 through October 7, 2026, with selected iSpring water filtration systems available at promotional prices on Amazon. The featured lineup spans several filtration categories, including under-sink reverse osmosis systems, countertop units, high-flow tankless RO systems, and whole-house filtration solutions.

With different technologies designed for different applications, consumers can compare systems based on factors such as water source, available installation space, daily water demand, specific water quality concerns, and maintenance preferences. The event offers an opportunity to explore these options and identify a filtration approach suited to individual household needs.

iSpring's Continued Development of Practical Water Filtration Solutions

As household water needs become more varied, choosing a filtration system involves more than filtration performance alone. Installation requirements, water production capacity, maintenance, available space, and system monitoring can all shape how well a system fits into everyday use.

iSpring continues to develop residential and commercial water filtration solutions with these practical considerations in mind. Its portfolio ranges from countertop systems that require no permanent plumbing connection to high-flow tankless reverse osmosis systems and whole-house filtration solutions, reflecting different approaches to water treatment across a variety of applications.

Through continued product development, iSpring aims to make water filtration more adaptable to different spaces, water conditions, and everyday needs.

About iSpring Water Systems

iSpring Water Systems LLC specializes in residential and commercial water filtration solutions for a wide range of water treatment needs. Based in the Greater Metro Atlanta area, the company has nearly two decades of experience in the water filtration industry.

iSpring develops products across multiple filtration categories, including reverse osmosis systems, whole-house filtration, countertop systems, and related water treatment solutions. The company focuses on combining filtration performance with practical, user-friendly system design.



