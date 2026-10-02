Ororatech Launches FOREST-20 As Thermal Constellation Reaches 20 Satellites In Orbit

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 18 thermal satellites launched in 18 months underscores OroraTech's rapid deployment of the world's largest thermal satellite network

MUNICH, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OroraTech today announced the successful launch of FOREST-20, expanding its thermal intelligence network to 20 satellites in orbit. The mission marks the 18th thermal satellite OroraTech has launched in just 18 months, reflecting a deployment cadence that is rapidly expanding the company's proprietary thermal observation infrastructure.

FOREST-20 launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California and adds morning coverage to OroraTech's constellation. The additional capacity increases the availability of thermal observations throughout the day, enabling OroraTech to detect and understand natural and human fire activity on Earth more frequently and with lower latency. For wildfire customers, this helps shorten the time between a fire starting, its detection from space, and critical information reaching teams on the ground.

The launch is the latest in OroraTech's continuous deployment of thermal infrastructure in orbit. Rather than relying on individual missions, OroraTech is building a distributed network of dedicated satellites and hosted thermal sensors designed to make thermal intelligence increasingly persistent and available in near real time. With 20 satellites now in orbit, the growing constellation observes the Earth across an expanding range of times throughout the day, from early morning into late evening. Each additional satellite creates more opportunities to detect new activity, monitor how events evolve, and build a richer picture of thermal change across the planet.

For wildfire customers, data collected across OroraTech's network feeds directly into Wildfire Solution, the company's wildfire intelligence platform, where customers can detect new fires, monitor ongoing incidents, and understand how conditions are changing. The same space-based thermal infrastructure also provides observations of temperature variation across the Earth, supporting OroraTech's Land Surface Temperature (LST) and Sea Surface Temperature (SST) capabilities and the development of additional thermal intelligence applications.

“We are no longer launching individual missions, instead we are continuously deploying thermal infrastructure in space,” said Ignacio Zuleta, Chief Technology and Product Officer at OroraTech.“Eighteen thermal satellites in 18 months demonstrates the pace at which we can scale. With FOREST-20, we now have 20 satellites in orbit, and every additional satellite makes our thermal intelligence more frequent, more persistent and more valuable. Our ambition is to make natural and human fire activity anywhere on Earth visible through thermal intelligence, as it happens.”

The rapid expansion of the constellation is focused on a simple operational objective: shortening the time for new information. Whether observing the emergence of a wildfire, changes in surface temperature, or other thermal activity, greater observation frequency allows changes to be identified and understood sooner.

FOREST-20 will now undergo commissioning before beginning operations as part of OroraTech's growing thermal constellation.

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About OroraTech

OroraTech is a global intelligence-as-a-service company leveraging thermal data for wildfire management and detection. Their Wildfire Solution platform is powered by high-resolution thermal data from its proprietary and public satellite system, which is trusted worldwide for revolutionizing wildfire detection. Since 2022, OroraTech has established the world's largest satellite network dedicated to wildfire management, delivering real-time situational awareness and prompt risk alerts. The cutting-edge system detects fires of any scale, day or night, ensuring timely action. Founded in 2018, OroraTech is headquartered in Munich, Germany, with operations in the United States, Greece, Australia, Brazil, and Canada. A dedicated team of over 180 experts is committed to delivering innovative solutions for a sustainable future.

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CONTACT: For all media inquiries, please contact: Zach Ricklefs Senior Communication & Content Manager OroraTech...