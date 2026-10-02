The Global Narrow-Body Aircraft Engine Market Is Projected To Grow At A 9% CAGR Throughout The Forecast Period.

Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Market

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The Business Research Company's Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The narrow-body aircraft engine sector has seen notable expansion recently, fueled by rising air travel demand and advancements in aerospace technology. As the aviation industry continues to evolve, this market is set to experience significant growth, driven by factors such as fuel efficiency and modernization efforts. Let's explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional dynamics, and emerging trends shaping this industry.

Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Market Size and Projected Growth

The market for narrow-body aircraft engines has demonstrated strong growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $9.43 billion in 2025 to $10.32 billion in 2026, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. This historical growth has been propelled by the expanding commercial air travel sector, rising demand for short-haul passenger planes, growing airline fleet expansions, replacement of older engines, and a heightened focus on cutting operational costs.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its robust upward trend, reaching $14.56 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 9.0%. Key factors driving this future growth include rising demand for fuel-efficient propulsion systems, increasing adoption of low-emission aircraft technologies, ongoing fleet modernization programs, a surge in narrow-body aircraft deliveries, and growing investments in advanced aerospace engine development. Important trends during this period involve the introduction of next-generation fuel-efficient engine designs, greater use of lightweight engine components, integration of sophisticated engine monitoring systems, expansion of sustainable aviation fuel-compatible engines, and an emphasis on high reliability with extended engine lifecycle performance.

Understanding Narrow-body Aircraft Engines and Their Function

Narrow-body aircraft engines serve as the propulsion systems for single-aisle commercial airplanes primarily used for short- to medium-haul flights. These engines are specifically designed to deliver the necessary thrust while optimizing fuel efficiency, minimizing emissions, reducing operating costs, and maintaining dependable performance to meet the demands of commercial aviation.

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Key Factors Boosting Demand for Narrow-body Aircraft Engines

One of the main drivers behind the narrow-body aircraft engine market is the rising demand for air travel. This increase in air passenger numbers is fueled by higher disposable incomes, which allow more people to afford air transportation for business, leisure, and personal travel. As demand for airline services grows, so does the need for efficient aircraft engines that power narrow-body planes capable of short- and medium-distance flights in a cost-effective manner.

For instance, in January 2025, the International Air Transport Association (IATA), a Canada-based airline industry group, reported a 10.4% rise in total passenger traffic measured in revenue passenger kilometers (RPKs) during 2024 compared to 2023. International travel climbed by 13.6%, while domestic flights increased by 5.7% over the same period. These figures highlight the expanding travel demand that is driving the narrow-body aircraft engine market forward.

Regional Perspectives on the Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Industry

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the narrow-body aircraft engine market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest-growing market throughout the forecast period. The analysis of this market covers key areas including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of regional market trends and opportunities.

New analytical features added to our 2026 market reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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The Global Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Market is projected to grow at a 9% CAGR throughout the forecast period. News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 02, 2026, 13:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Business & Economy, International Organizations, Technology, World & Regional



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