Billiards Legend Allison Fisher Hosts 'Grace The Table', A New Series About The Stories Behind The Legends

Monty Hobbs, Allison Fisher, and Earl Strickland gather around the pool table.

Dirty Laundry Picture Company's Southern-rooted series about heritage, food, and friendship premieres nationally Oct. 2.

WILMINGTON, NC, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The biggest names in professional pool are accustomed to commanding the table under bright lights. In“Grace the Table”, they take a seat at a different kind of table, opening up about life, ambition, and everything beyond the game.

Hosted by Allison Fisher, known as the“Duchess of Doom” and widely regarded as one of the greatest pool players of all time, the new unscripted series premieres nationally on Friday, Oct. 2, on UP Faith & Family, The Roku Channel, and Prime Video. Fisher holds the record for the most consecutive professional tournament victories, winning eight straight major titles across the 2000 and 2001 seasons. Over the course of the series, Fisher opens up about a deeply personal part of her life that has never been shared publicly before, offering a rare glimpse into something that she has quietly carried up until now.

Each episode brings a legend of the sport into a relaxed kitchen setting to share a meal and the stories behind the name. Pool brings them together, but at its heart, the series is about heritage, food, friendship, and the people who shaped them. Guests talk about where they came from, who influenced their lives, and the moments on and off the table that defined them.

Guests include:

Earl“The Pearl” Strickland, winner of more than 100 championships and an Eastern North Carolina native

Jeanette“The Black Widow” Lee, one of the most recognizable figures in the sport

Ewa“The Striking Viking” Mataya Laurance, a WPBA Hall of Famer

Host Allison Fisher said the series offers viewers a different perspective on the sport and the people behind it:“Grace the Table is a chance to see billiards from a completely different point of view. We've spent so much of our lives competing against one another, and now we get to sit down, share a meal, laugh, reminisce, and celebrate the journeys that brought us here. It's really a trip down memory lane, and I think that's what makes the series so special.”

Filmed in Southeastern, N.C.,“Grace the Table” draws on the South's long tradition of pool halls as community gathering places and pairs it with another Southern tradition: gathering around the kitchen table.

“Grace the Table” is created and produced by Monty Hobbs, founder of Wilmington-based Dirty Laundry Picture Company. Hobbs' productions have received multiple honors for television and documentary storytelling, including Silver and Bronze Telly Awards, a Silver Davey Award, an IMPACT DOCS Award of Excellence. Hobbs has worked with notable entertainment personalities including Erik Estrada, Russell Crowe, Gloria Gaynor, and the late Burt Reynolds, while building a body of work centered on character-driven stories, Southern culture, resilience, heritage, and distinctly American personalities

“Everyone recognizes these legends for what they accomplished with a pool cue. I wanted America to meet the people behind those championships,” said Hobbs.“There is something special about sitting around a Southern kitchen table that almost guides the conversations; the walls come down, the stories start flowing, and the memories are made. Allison was the perfect person to bring some of the biggest names in professional pool together to swap their pool cues for place settings. And when Billiard's Royalty brings players together over their favorite meals to relive classic moments...there's only one thing left to do...Grace the Table.”

Following the national premiere, cast and filmmakers will celebrate the series at a red carpet screening in Wilmington, N.C., on Saturday, Oct. 10. Tickets on sale here.

“Grace the Table” premieres Friday, Oct. 2, on UP Faith & Family, The Roku Channel, and Prime Video.

About Dirty Laundry Picture Company

The series reflects the direction of Dirty Laundry Picture Company, which is building a slate of Southern-rooted, character-driven television and film centered on American culture, personalities, food, sport, and heritage. Dirty Laundry Picture Company is a North Carolina-based production company.

Allison McLaughlin

Clover House Marketing

+1 201-304-7687

email us here

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Billiards Legend Allison Fisher Hosts 'Grace the Table', a New Series About the Stories Behind the Legends News Provided By Clover House Marketing October 02, 2026, 13:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Movie Industry



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