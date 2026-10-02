NOEL GALLAGHER's MTV UNPLUGGED ACOUSTIC GUITAR SETS WORLD RECORD WITH $300K SALE AT MUSIC AUCTION

OASIS Noel Gallagher's Owned and Autographed Takamine FP460SC Acoustic Guitar

Propstore's Music Live Auction achieves $3.2 Million on Day 1 of the sale

- Mark Hochman, Propstore's Music SpecialistLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Propstore, one of the world's leading entertainment and music memorabilia auction houses, has announced outstanding results from the first day of its Music Live Auction, held in London yesterday, Thursday, October 1st, 2026. Noel Gallagher's owned and autographed Takamine acoustic guitar, played during Oasis's 1996 MTV Unplugged performance, achieved $299,376, setting a world record for the highest price achieved at auction for an Oasis acoustic guitar. The day's highest-selling lot was Freddie Mercury's notebook containing handwritten working lyrics and notes from the Mr. Bad Guy recording sessions, which sold for $365,904.Across Day 1, rare instruments, handwritten lyrics, stage-used pieces and personal memorabilia achieved a combined $3.2 million, including buyer's premium. Day 2 of the auction continues today (Friday, October 2nd, 2026).HIGHLIGHTSNoel Gallagher's owned and autographed Takamine FP460SC acoustic guitar, played during Oasis's 1996 MTV Unplugged performance, set a world record for the highest price achieved at auction for an Oasis acoustic guitar, selling for $299,376.Day 1's highest-selling lot was a notebook containing Freddie Mercury's handwritten working lyrics and notes from the recording sessions for his debut solo album, Mr. Bad Guy, which sold for $365,904. It formed part of The Reinhold Mack Collection, an archive of handwritten lyrics, recording memorabilia and personal gifts documenting the producer's close friendship and creative partnership with Mercury. The collection's running total stands at $980,415 including buyer's premium, with 43 lots sold on Day 1 and 41 more from the collection to come today (October 2), Day 2, giving fans and collectors worldwide a chance to bid on a piece of this historic archive.Another standout result was Michael Jackson's photo-matched black-and-gold military-style jacket, worn at multiple public appearances during the Dangerous and HIStory eras, which sold for $299,376. Offered as part of The Omer Bhatti Collection, the jacket came directly from the Norwegian rapper and dancer, to whom Jackson gifted it.Notable sales from Propstore's Spring Music Memorabilia Live Auction included (sale prices inclusive of buyer's premium):FREDDIE MERCURY The Reinhold Mack Collection: Notebook Containing Collection of Freddie Mercury Handwritten Working Lyrics and Notes from Mr. Bad Guy Recording Sessions Sold for: $365,904 incl. bp.OASIS Noel Gallagher's Owned and Autographed Takamine FP460SC Acoustic Guitar Played During Oasis' 1996 MTV Unplugged Performance Sold for: $299,376 incl. bp.MICHAEL JACKSON The Omer Bhatti Collection: Michael Jackson's Photo-Matched Black-and-Gold Military-Style Jacket Worn During Dangerous and HIStory Eras Sold for: $299,376 incl. bp.JOHN LENNON John Lennon's Tinted Prescription“Lost Weekend” Glasses Sold for: $166,320 incl. bp.QUEEN The Reinhold Mack Collection: Musicland Studios' Yamaha C3 Grand Piano Played by Freddie Mercury, Queen, The Rolling Stones, Elton John, Deep Purple and Many Other Recording Artists Sold for: $108,108 incl. bp.FREDDIE MERCURY Freddie Mercury's Screen-And-Photo-Matched Stage-Worn Black Wrap-Around Embellished Top and Flared Trousers Worn During Sheer Heart Attack Tour Sold for: $99,792 incl. bp.MICHAEL JACKSON The Omer Bhatti Collection: Michael Jackson's Photo-Matched Sailors Varsity Jacket Sold for: $74,844 incl. Bp.TEARS FOR FEARS Roland Orzabal's Photo-Matched Fender Walnut USA Stratocaster Used to Compose "Everybody Wants to Rule the World" and Perform Live, 1985 Sold for: $70,686 incl. bp.THE BEATLES John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr-Autographed Framed Pan Am Menu from Their First Flight to the USA, 1964 Sold for: $66,528 incl. bp.PINK FLOYD David Gilmour, Roger Waters, Richard Wright, and Nick Mason-Autographed Custom Fender Stratocaster The Dark Side of the Moon Artwork Guitar Sold for: $45,738 incl. bp.Mark Hochman, Propstore's Music Specialist, commented on the auction results:“Setting a world record with Noel Gallagher's MTV Unplugged guitar is a fantastic result for Propstore and a testament to the lasting connection fans have with Oasis. Freddie Mercury's handwritten notebook offers an extraordinary glimpse into his songwriting, and seeing it fetch the day's highest price was another highlight. From the Reinhold Mack archive to Michael Jackson's iconic jackets, these results show how much collectors value pieces with a personal connection to the artists and their music.”Music fans can flip the cassette for Day 2, with more memorabilia from Michael Jackson, Oasis, Queen and many more going under the hammer in Propstore's online-only sale today, Friday, October 2nd, starting at 3:00 PM BST / 7:00 AM (PST). To register, visit:# # #Notes to Editors:*all prices reported include Buyer's PremiumFor further information, images and expert interviews please contact:Bethany Willetts |...Images are available in the following link (please copy and paste URL):Please credit: PropstoreAbout PropstoreFounded in 1998 by film enthusiast Stephen Lane, Propstore has grown from a collector's passion project into one of the world's foremost authorities on entertainment memorabilia. The company bridges the worlds of film, art, and collecting-offering access to authentic screen-used props, costumes, and production artefacts that bring cinematic history to life.Working in close partnership with many of the world's leading film studios, production companies, and entertainment brands, Propstore curates exclusive auctions and sales throughout the year, giving fans and collectors unparalleled access to items direct from the source.Since 2014, Propstore has hosted globally acclaimed live auctions featuring artefacts from the greatest moments in film and television. Alongside its flagship events, Propstore also runs regular online auctions and studio collaborations, with more than 2,000 items available for immediate purchase atSocial Media:Facebook: @PropStoreX: @propstore_com Instagram/ Threads: prop_storeYouTube: thepropstoreTikTok: @.propstore

Matthew Kovacs

Propstore

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

NOEL GALLAGHER'S MTV UNPLUGGED ACOUSTIC GUITAR SETS WORLD RECORD WITH $300K SALE AT MUSIC AUCTION News Provided By Propstore October 02, 2026, 13:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Music Industry, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.