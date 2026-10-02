Thinc Forward Launches New Website To Better Serve The Growing Dental Community

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The new thincforward reflects the company's growing dental IT expertise and comprehensive support for DSOs and multi-location dental organizations.

WEST CHESTER, PA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Thinc Forward, a leading provider of specialized dental IT services, is proud to announce the launch of its newly redesigned website at thincforward

The new website was developed to better represent Thinc Forward's continued growth within the dental industry and give dental organizations a clearer view of the company's capabilities, expertise, and commitment to supporting their evolving technology needs.

From managed IT, cybersecurity, helpdesk, software training, de novo and acquisition planning and support to long-term IT strategy, the redesigned site brings the full breadth of Thinc Forward's dental technology expertise together in one place.

“Dental organizations have very different technology needs than the average business, and that's something our team understands extremely well. We've continued to grow our expertise and capabilities within the dental industry, and we wanted a website that better represents who we are today and the level of support we provide to our clients. We're proud of what we've built and excited to have a site that better tells that story.”

- Dan Diorio, Founder and CEO of Thinc Forward

The redesigned site places greater emphasis on the technology challenges facing modern dental organizations, from system reliability and cybersecurity to technology standardization and the integration of critical dental systems.

Thinc Forward has built its dental IT model around these unique requirements, providing organizations with a single technology partner that understands dental workflows and can support the technology needs of complex, multi-location environments.

“Technology touches nearly every aspect of a modern dental organization, from practice management and imaging systems to communications, cybersecurity, data protection, and the patient experience. As dental organizations grow, those systems become more interconnected, and the risks become more complex. Having the right technology strategy in place isn't just about keeping systems running. It's about protecting the organization, reducing risk, and building an environment that can securely support continued growth.”

- Tom Barberio, CIO of Thinc Forward

The relaunch also reinforces Thinc Forward's position as a specialized dental technology partner, with expanded content that makes it easier for visitors to explore services including De Novos & Acquisitions, Helpdesk Support, Software Training, and Managed IT & Security.

Thinc Forward's approach starts with a comprehensive understanding of each organization's unique technology environment. Through detailed assessments, the team identifies gaps, risks, and inefficiencies across systems, infrastructure, security, and workflows to determine the solutions that will have the greatest impact. This commitment to understanding what each organization truly needs is at the heart of“Dental IT Built for What Matters Most.”

The website also expands Thinc Forward's educational resources, giving dental organizations access to practical guidance on the technology, security, and operational challenges they face.

The newly redesigned website is now live at thincforward.

About Thinc Forward

Thinc Forward is a dental technology partner providing managed IT and cybersecurity, helpdesk support, software training, de novo and acquisition support, and strategic technology guidance to DSOs and multi-location dental organizations. With decades of technology experience and deep expertise in dental environments, Thinc Forward helps organizations strengthen security, improve operational consistency, reduce technology disruptions, and build reliable IT environments that support their teams and operations.

To learn more about how Thinc Forward can support your organization's technology needs, connect with the experts.

Thinc Forward

+1 877-255-1631

email us here

Jackie Barnaby

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