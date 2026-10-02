Swope, Rodante, Newsome & Steinberg Welcomes Attorney Jamie Novaes To The Firm

Attorney Jamie Novaes

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Novaes brings more than 12 years of experience handling complex insurance, bad faith, and civil litigation.

- Managing Partner Dale SwopeTAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- After more than a decade representing insurance companies in complex coverage, liability, and bad faith disputes, Jamie Novaes has joined Swope, Rodante, Newsome & Steinberg, bringing a unique perspective to the firm's litigation team.Ms. Novaes now focuses her practice on insurance bad faith, personal injury, wrongful death, and complex civil litigation, representing injured individuals and policyholders.During her 12 years in insurance defense, Ms. Novaes became a partner and handled cases from pre-suit investigation through trial and appeal. Her work included evaluating high-value claims, conducting hundreds of depositions, arguing dispositive and evidentiary motions, and advising insurers on coverage, liability, and bad faith issues. That background gives her firsthand knowledge of the strategies and considerations that can shape significant claims.“Jamie has spent years on the other side of these cases, and she brings that insight with her,” said Managing Partner Dale Swope.“She understands how insurance companies think, what they look for when evaluating a claim, and how they approach litigation. We're excited to have her here and to see her put that experience to work for the people we represent.”A Tampa native, Ms. Novaes graduated cum laude from the University of South Florida and earned her law degree cum laude from Stetson University College of Law, graduating in the top seven percent of her class. While at Stetson, she served on the Moot Court Board and Mock Trial Board and was part of the team that won the ABA National Appellate Advocacy Championship.Ms. Novaes has been recognized by Super Lawyers as a Rising Star and by Best Lawyers as one of its Ones to Watch in America. She is admitted to The Florida Bar and the U.S. District Courts for the Middle, Southern, and Northern Districts of Florida.Ms. Novaes' addition further strengthens the firm's insurance bad faith, personal injury, and complex litigation practices.About Swope, Rodante, Newsome & SteinbergSwope, Rodante, Newsome & Steinberg was built around a simple idea: the most significant cases require more than exceptional lawyers-they require a coordinated team with the right experience and capabilities to meet every challenge. The outcome of those cases rarely turns on a single issue. Success may depend on proving a product defect, navigating complex insurance issues, preserving a hard-earned verdict on appeal, or overcoming any number of legal and factual obstacles that emerge as a case unfolds. Over more than four decades, the firm has grown by bringing together the experience required at each stage of a case, allowing clients to be represented by one coordinated team from the initial investigation through trial, appeal, collection, and every stage in between. That philosophy has earned the trust of attorneys throughout Florida and across the United States, who turn to the firm when their clients' most significant cases require the collaborative strength of a coordinated litigation team. Learn more at .

Vinny Dolan

Swope, Rodante, Newsome & Steinberg

+1 813-273-0017

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Swope, Rodante, Newsome & Steinberg Welcomes Attorney Jamie Novaes to the Firm News Provided By Swope, Rodante, Newsome & Steinberg October 02, 2026, 13:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Law



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