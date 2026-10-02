JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Results of Extraordinary General Meeting

02.10.2026 / 14:15 GMT/BST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Results of Extraordinary General Meeting The Directors of JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV (the " ICAV ") wish to announce that at the extraordinary general meeting of the ICAV, held at 200 Capital Dock, 79 Sir John Rogerson's Quay, Dublin 2, Ireland on 1 October 2026 at 14:00 p.m. (Irish time), the resolution as set out in a circular dated 7 September, was passed. Enquiries:

JPMorgan

Christopher Moore

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