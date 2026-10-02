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Results Of Extraordinary General Meeting


2026-10-02 09:45:46
(MENAFN- EQS Group)
JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Results of Extraordinary General Meeting
02.10.2026 / 14:15 GMT/BST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Results of Extraordinary General Meeting The Directors of JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV (the " ICAV ") wish to announce that at the extraordinary general meeting of the ICAV, held at 200 Capital Dock, 79 Sir John Rogerson's Quay, Dublin 2, Ireland on 1 October 2026 at 14:00 p.m. (Irish time), the resolution as set out in a circular dated 7 September, was passed. Enquiries:
JPMorgan
Christopher Moore
+44 207 742 0044 This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact ... or visit . 02.10.2026 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Language: English
Company: JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV
JPMorgan House, International Financial Services Centre
Dublin 1 Dublin
Ireland
Phone: +353 1 612 3000
Internet:
ISIN: IE00BDFC6G93
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 549300UW7NYQH5503229
EQS News ID: 2409718

End of News EQS News Service

2409718 02.10.2026 GMT/BST

MENAFN02102026004691010666ID1111751565



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