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Results Of Extraordinary General Meeting
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JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Results of Extraordinary General Meeting
02.10.2026 / 14:15 GMT/BST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Results of Extraordinary General Meeting The Directors of JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV (the " ICAV ") wish to announce that at the extraordinary general meeting of the ICAV, held at 200 Capital Dock, 79 Sir John Rogerson's Quay, Dublin 2, Ireland on 1 October 2026 at 14:00 p.m. (Irish time), the resolution as set out in a circular dated 7 September, was passed. Enquiries:
JPMorgan
Christopher Moore
+44 207 742 0044 This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact ... or visit . 02.10.2026 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV
|JPMorgan House, International Financial Services Centre
|Dublin 1 Dublin
|Ireland
|Phone:
|+353 1 612 3000
|Internet:
|ISIN:
|IE00BDFC6G93
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|549300UW7NYQH5503229
|EQS News ID:
|2409718
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2409718 02.10.2026 GMT/BST
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